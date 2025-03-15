Macron wants the pressure on Moscow to be clear for a ceasefire in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Emmanuel Macron stated that Russia does not show a sincere desire for peace and ignores ceasefire proposals. He called for joint US pressure on Russia to achieve a ceasefire.
Russia must respond clearly, and there must be explicit pressure in conjunction with the United States to achieve this ceasefire. This was emphasized by French President Emmanuel Macron, reports UNN with reference to Lemonde and AFP.
According to media reports, after a video conference organized by London, the French president stated that Russia "does not give the impression of a sincere desire for peace", "does not respond to the proposal of the United States and Ukraine" for a monthly truce, "is intensifying hostilities", and Russian President Vladimir Putin "wants to get everything and then negotiate".
"If we want peace, Russia must respond clearly, and there must be explicit pressure in conjunction with the United States to achieve this ceasefire," added Mr. Macron.
Dutch Prime Minister says it's necessary to "put pressure on Russia"15.03.25, 16:28 • 17177 views
Reminder
The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of defining a clear position on security guarantees to achieve a lasting peace. He also focused on the need to increase arms production in Europe.