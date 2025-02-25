Budanov explained under what conditions Poland could become the next target for Russia

The Russian leadership is inclined to create an empire modeled on the Soviet Union, but with the Warsaw Pact countries. Therefore in worst-case scenario Poland will be next, followed by the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria. This was stated by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov during a discussion on the occasion of the YES special meeting "Three Years - Time to Win", UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"The Russian Federation sees itself as an empire. In their understanding, the empire to which the current leadership of the Russian Federation is leaning is a model of the Soviet Union, but with the Warsaw Pact countries. This is not going anywhere either," Budanov said.

The head of the DIU modeled the worst-case scenario and suggested who might be next.

"Imagine the worst-case scenario, and it happened that three countries (Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine - ed.) united into a single country, even though it is almost impossible, and Poland will be the next. I am telling you this directly, and you should not be afraid of it, you should realize it. Then there will be the Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria. Everyone will go back. The Warsaw Pact countries are a minimum task if an empire is formed, and then it will happen," Budanov said.

Help

The Warsaw Pact is an agreement on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance signed on May 14, 1955 in Warsaw by Albania, Bulgaria, the German Democratic Republic, Poland, Romania, the USSR, Hungary and Czechoslovakia.

Addendum

Budanov stated that Russia sees itself as an empire, so it will not stop and will try to do everything to achieve the absorption of Ukraine by military, political, internal and social methods. In Russia's view, an empire requires at least three states: Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga saidthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want the war to end, as it is a tool for him to control the Russians.

