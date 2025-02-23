Budanov says whether the Kremlin has a “date for the end of the war”

Budanov, the head of Russia's intelligence service, denied that Russia has any specific date for the end of the war. According to him, it depends on the agreements of all parties to the conflict, UNN reports.

When asked by journalists whether the Kremlin leadership has a date when they want to declare their alleged "victory," Budanov replied:



"There is no such date - it depends on when all parties agree to something. They may dream of a date, but that doesn't mean it's realistic," said the head of the GUR.

Context

According to Bloomberg, the Trump administration has told European officials that it wants to achieve an end to Russia's war in Ukraine by Easter. However, some officials commented to Bloomberg that while this plan is ambitious, it is potentially unrealistic - it is much more likely that a settlement will be reached throughout 2025.

US President Donald Trump is confident that he will be able to conclude an agreement with Russia to end the "conflict" in Ukraine "this" (next) week.