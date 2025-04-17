$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 3300 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10661 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 13017 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16398 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22596 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49483 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64785 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83807 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113561 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Vacation is not the time: 51% of Ukrainians are not planning a vacation this year - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4240 views

The survey showed that 51% of Ukrainians are not planning a vacation this year, and 10% will take only a few days off. The most popular destinations for recreation have changed.

Vacation is not the time: 51% of Ukrainians are not planning a vacation this year - survey

According to a survey, more than half of Ukrainians do not plan a vacation this year, and another 10% will take only a few days off during the year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the results of a Rakuten Viber survey.

Details

The survey results showed that 51% of Ukrainians do not plan a vacation at all this year. At the same time, in 2024, this share was 45%.

More than a third of respondents said that they still want to relax a little. Of these, 24% are planning a vacation with relatives or friends in Ukraine, and 15% are planning a trip abroad.

Another 10% of respondents want to take a few days off to relax during this year. In 2024, this share was 19%, and in 2023 - 16%.

Additionally

About 40,000 users took part in the survey in the official Rakuten Viber Ukraine channel this year. Research methodology - anonymous online survey, n>37 000. The key age group is 34-45 years old, more than 50% of respondents are under 45.

Earlier, UNN wrote that despite the war, Ukrainians continue to travel both in their native country and abroad. But popular tourism destinations have changed in recent years. Within Ukraine, people choose sanatoriums and recreation centers in Yaremche and Bukovel. About 50% of tours in Ukraine are for these two resorts. Among foreign tours, Ukrainians have become more likely to choose Greece and Bulgaria, while previously they preferred to vacation in Turkey.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
Greece
Bulgaria
Turkey
Ukraine
