Vacation is not the time: 51% of Ukrainians are not planning a vacation this year - survey

According to a survey, more than half of Ukrainians do not plan a vacation this year, and another 10% will take only a few days off during the year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the results of a Rakuten Viber survey.

Details

The survey results showed that 51% of Ukrainians do not plan a vacation at all this year. At the same time, in 2024, this share was 45%.

More than a third of respondents said that they still want to relax a little. Of these, 24% are planning a vacation with relatives or friends in Ukraine, and 15% are planning a trip abroad.

Another 10% of respondents want to take a few days off to relax during this year. In 2024, this share was 19%, and in 2023 - 16%.

Additionally

About 40,000 users took part in the survey in the official Rakuten Viber Ukraine channel this year. Research methodology - anonymous online survey, n>37 000. The key age group is 34-45 years old, more than 50% of respondents are under 45.

Earlier, UNN wrote that despite the war, Ukrainians continue to travel both in their native country and abroad. But popular tourism destinations have changed in recent years. Within Ukraine, people choose sanatoriums and recreation centers in Yaremche and Bukovel. About 50% of tours in Ukraine are for these two resorts. Among foreign tours, Ukrainians have become more likely to choose Greece and Bulgaria, while previously they preferred to vacation in Turkey.