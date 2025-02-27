Last year's elections in Bulgaria may be recognized as illegal: what is known

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44347 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87554 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114704 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106850 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149803 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120234 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135954 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134000 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127710 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25177 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34192 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119550 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47470 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38088 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114697 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119550 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149798 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193112 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193464 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123688 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125836 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155544 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135983 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143428 views
Last year's elections in Bulgaria may be recognized as illegal: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115214 views

Bulgaria's Constitutional Court has ordered the CEC to recount all votes from the 2024 parliamentary elections. The audit revealed discrepancies in the count at 17% of polling stations.

Bulgaria's Constitutional Court has ordered the country's Central Election Commission to recount the votes in the last parliamentary elections in October 2024. This was reported by the Constitutional Court of the Republic, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Central Election Commission has not yet commented on the court's decision, and the judges noted that only after the recount they will be able to decide whether to consider the elections legal.

In particular, the court refers to the audit of data from more than 2,200 polling stations, which is 17% of the total number of polling stations. At almost half of the polling stations analyzed, the number of valid votes cast for the candidate lists was changed. 

At one-third of these polling stations, the amount of invalidated ballots did not correspond to the actual audit results.

The Constitutional Court ordered the CEC to fully recount all ballots and votes and establish new results.

Only after the Central Election Commission recounts the actual votes for the parties and coalitions that participated in the elections will the court be able to decide whether the elections of October 27, 2024, were illegal and in relation to which MPs,

the court noted.

Addendum

Early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria were held in late October 2024. It was announced that the pro-Western center-right coalition of the Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria and the Union of Democratic Forces GERB - SDS entered the parliament. The liberal-conservative alliance of the Continuing Changes party and the Democratic Bulgaria coalition came in second. The pro-Russian Revival Party also entered the parliament.

Recall

Last year, in June, Bulgaria held simultaneous early parliamentary and European elections, in which  about 13,000 polling stations were opened for voting.

Representatives of 20 political parties and 11 coalitions ran for 240 seats in the Bulgarian parliament. According to the CEC, 6,100 candidates are running for parliamentary seats, and 418 for seats in the European Parliament.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
bulgariaBulgaria

