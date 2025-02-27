Last year's elections in Bulgaria may be recognized as illegal: what is known

Bulgaria's Constitutional Court has ordered the country's Central Election Commission to recount the votes in the last parliamentary elections in October 2024. This was reported by the Constitutional Court of the Republic, UNN reports.

It is noted that the Central Election Commission has not yet commented on the court's decision, and the judges noted that only after the recount they will be able to decide whether to consider the elections legal.

In particular, the court refers to the audit of data from more than 2,200 polling stations, which is 17% of the total number of polling stations. At almost half of the polling stations analyzed, the number of valid votes cast for the candidate lists was changed.

At one-third of these polling stations, the amount of invalidated ballots did not correspond to the actual audit results.

The Constitutional Court ordered the CEC to fully recount all ballots and votes and establish new results.

Only after the Central Election Commission recounts the actual votes for the parties and coalitions that participated in the elections will the court be able to decide whether the elections of October 27, 2024, were illegal and in relation to which MPs, the court noted.

Early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria were held in late October 2024. It was announced that the pro-Western center-right coalition of the Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria and the Union of Democratic Forces GERB - SDS entered the parliament. The liberal-conservative alliance of the Continuing Changes party and the Democratic Bulgaria coalition came in second. The pro-Russian Revival Party also entered the parliament.

Last year, in June, Bulgaria held simultaneous early parliamentary and European elections, in which about 13,000 polling stations were opened for voting.

Representatives of 20 political parties and 11 coalitions ran for 240 seats in the Bulgarian parliament. According to the CEC, 6,100 candidates are running for parliamentary seats, and 418 for seats in the European Parliament.