In Bulgaria, protesters against the introduction of the euro stormed the building of the EU mission, some people were injured

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 14299 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 39066 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 26032 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105373 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 89746 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111238 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116489 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145841 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115077 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169446 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 45597 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 71609 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 22914 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102303 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 35232 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 39066 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105373 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145841 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136897 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169446 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 13864 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131104 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133071 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161697 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141167 views
In Bulgaria, protesters against the introduction of the euro stormed the building of the EU mission, some people were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25443 views

Thousands of supporters of the ultra-nationalist Revival party tried to seize the building of the EU Delegation in Sofia, opposing the introduction of the euro. The protesters threw Molotov cocktails and set fire to the front door, and 10 police officers were injured.

In the Bulgarian capital Sofia, protesters against the introduction of the euro in the country tried to storm the building of the EU mission. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that several thousand supporters of the Bulgarian ultranationalist party "Revival" took part in the action. There were clashes between the protesters and law enforcement officers. 10 police officers were slightly injured and six people were detained

Anti-government protesters, chanting 'Resign' and 'No Euro' threw red paint, firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at the EU building in the capital Sofia, setting fire to the front door before police pushed them back. ... Protesters set effigies of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and other officials on fire

- police said.

They noted that such attacks "are unacceptable and contrary to the principles of the rule of law".

The publication informs that the participants of the rally waved the flags of Bulgaria, the Soviet Union and East Germany, while others held placards with the words "We do not want the euro".

"We do not want Bulgaria's financial independence to be destroyed. We want to save the Bulgarian lion. We are here to defend our freedom," Kostadin Kostadinov, chairman of the Renaissance Party, told .

Context

Bulgaria's new government, which was approved last month after early elections in October, reaffirmed the country's commitment to join the eurozone next year. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said that the state budget for 2025 will have a deficit of about 3%, paving the way for the introduction of the euro on January 1, 2026.

Recall

In January, the Bulgarian parliament approved a coalition governmentthat emerged from a complex compromise between different political forces to try to bring some stability to a country in the midst of a serious political crisis. The pro-Western center-right Herb-SDS alliance, which won the largest number of votes in the elections, formed an alliance with the pro-Russian Socialists (BSP-OL) and the anti-system populists of ITN.

Romania and Bulgaria join Schengen: what it means for travel01.01.25, 06:36 • 25608 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
bulgariaBulgaria

