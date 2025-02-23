In the Bulgarian capital Sofia, protesters against the introduction of the euro in the country tried to storm the building of the EU mission. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

It is noted that several thousand supporters of the Bulgarian ultranationalist party "Revival" took part in the action. There were clashes between the protesters and law enforcement officers. 10 police officers were slightly injured and six people were detained

Anti-government protesters, chanting 'Resign' and 'No Euro' threw red paint, firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at the EU building in the capital Sofia, setting fire to the front door before police pushed them back. ... Protesters set effigies of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and other officials on fire - police said.

They noted that such attacks "are unacceptable and contrary to the principles of the rule of law".

The publication informs that the participants of the rally waved the flags of Bulgaria, the Soviet Union and East Germany, while others held placards with the words "We do not want the euro".

"We do not want Bulgaria's financial independence to be destroyed. We want to save the Bulgarian lion. We are here to defend our freedom," Kostadin Kostadinov, chairman of the Renaissance Party, told .

Bulgaria's new government, which was approved last month after early elections in October, reaffirmed the country's commitment to join the eurozone next year. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said that the state budget for 2025 will have a deficit of about 3%, paving the way for the introduction of the euro on January 1, 2026.

In January, the Bulgarian parliament approved a coalition governmentthat emerged from a complex compromise between different political forces to try to bring some stability to a country in the midst of a serious political crisis. The pro-Western center-right Herb-SDS alliance, which won the largest number of votes in the elections, formed an alliance with the pro-Russian Socialists (BSP-OL) and the anti-system populists of ITN.

