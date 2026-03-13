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Democracy in Ukraine is alive despite the war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

The President stated that democracy is preserved despite the restriction of rights due to martial law. He contrasted the situation in Ukraine with the Russian autocratic regime.

Democracy in Ukraine is alive despite the war - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that democracy in Ukraine is alive, despite the war and the fact that some rights of Ukrainians are restricted. Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Radio France, as reported by UNN

Criticism exists, and the fact that you know about it indicates that democracy in Ukraine is alive 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He stated that during the war and under martial law, the rights of Ukrainians are restricted, but, according to him, the situation in Ukraine differs from the situation in Russia, where there is no criticism.

In Russia, one person decides everything, and everyone suffers 

- added Zelenskyy. 

Recall 

An AboutPeople poll showed that one in five Europeans believes that in certain cases, dictatorship is better than democracy.

Antonina Tumanova

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