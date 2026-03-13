Democracy in Ukraine is alive despite the war - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that democracy in Ukraine is alive, despite the war and the fact that some rights of Ukrainians are restricted. Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Radio France, as reported by UNN.

Criticism exists, and the fact that you know about it indicates that democracy in Ukraine is alive - said Zelenskyy.

He stated that during the war and under martial law, the rights of Ukrainians are restricted, but, according to him, the situation in Ukraine differs from the situation in Russia, where there is no criticism.

In Russia, one person decides everything, and everyone suffers - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

An AboutPeople poll showed that one in five Europeans believes that in certain cases, dictatorship is better than democracy.