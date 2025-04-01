The decision on the appeal against Le Pen's sentence may be made in the summer of 2026 - media
Kyiv • UNN
The Paris Court of Appeal will consider appeals against Marine Le Pen's sentence by the summer of 2026. She was sentenced to 4 years in prison and banned from running in elections.
The Paris Court of Appeal may rule on the appeal against the verdict of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was sentenced to 4 years in prison and denied the opportunity to run in the next election in the summer of 2026. This is reported by BFMTV, reports UNN.
Details
According to the publication, the Paris Court of Appeal stated that at this stage it had received three appeals following the conviction of Marine Le Pen, and will consider the case within a timeframe that will allow a decision to be made in the summer of 2026.
If these deadlines are met, it would mean that the second trial will take place no later than the beginning of 2026, and therefore the decision will be made many months before the 2027 presidential elections, as some political leaders have called for
Recall
Marine Le Pen and 8 members of the European Parliament were found guilty of misappropriating state funds in the case of parliamentary assistants of the "National Association".
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen sentenced to four years in prison, two of which were suspended, and deprived of the right to participate in elections for five years with immediate execution of the sentence.
The United States expresses "particular concern" over the imprisonment of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and the ban on her participation in elections.