France considers a permanent tax on the highest incomes

The French government is cutting the budget: after a historic reduction in 2025, the government plans to adjust the country's main financial document in 2026 as well. In this context, Economy Minister Eric Lombard said he hopes for a permanent tax on top incomes.

The richest French will pay wealth tax on a permanent basis in the future. This was announced by French Economy Minister Eric Lombard, noting that it will initially be applied temporarily.



The head of the French Ministry of Finance sees the introduction of a differentiated tax on the highest incomes: it will be applied in 2025, and will later be "permanent" due to "concern for fairness", as the French government intends to work on optimizing taxes.

Lombard acknowledged that France is in a "state of emergency budget situation." The country's government has warned that the 2026 budget will have to be adjusted "after a historic budget cut in 2025." Lombard also announced "significant efforts" in preparing bills that will save at least 40 billion euros needed to meet deficit reduction targets.

This year, the French government plans to reach a deficit of 5.4 percent of GDP. The government recently lowered its growth forecast for the current year from 0.9 to 0.7 percent.

