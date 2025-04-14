$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15147 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13289 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18712 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28176 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60367 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57148 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33407 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59465 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106495 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165378 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
France considers a permanent tax on the highest incomes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9824 views

The French Minister of Economy announced plans to introduce a differentiated tax on the highest incomes in 2025, and later make it permanent. This is due to the need to reduce the budget deficit.

France considers a permanent tax on the highest incomes

The French government is cutting the budget: after a historic reduction in 2025, the government plans to adjust the country's main financial document in 2026 as well. In this context, Economy Minister Eric Lombard said he hopes for a permanent tax on top incomes.

UNN reports with reference to Ouest-France and La Voix du Nord.

Details

The richest French will pay wealth tax on a permanent basis in the future. This was announced by French Economy Minister Eric Lombard, noting that it will initially be applied temporarily.

The head of the French Ministry of Finance sees the introduction of a differentiated tax on the highest incomes: it will be applied in 2025, and will later be "permanent" due to "concern for fairness", as the French government intends to work on optimizing taxes.

Reference

Lombard acknowledged that France is in a "state of emergency budget situation." The country's government has warned that the 2026 budget will have to be adjusted "after a historic budget cut in 2025." Lombard also announced "significant efforts" in preparing bills that will save at least 40 billion euros needed to meet deficit reduction targets.

Addition

This year, the French government plans to reach a deficit of 5.4 percent of GDP. The government recently lowered its growth forecast for the current year from 0.9 to 0.7 percent.

Recall

The French President called on European companies to suspend investment in the United States due to tariffs.

In Paris, thousands of Le Pen supporters took to the streets to protest after her conviction.

The French President expressed condolences to Ukrainians over the tragedy in Kryvyi Rih.

Macron condemns missile strikes on Sumy: “Only Russia continues this war”13.04.25, 16:53 • 7984 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Marine Le Pen
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
