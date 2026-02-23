The remains of Saint Francis were displayed for public viewing in Italy for the first time in a long time

$43.270.00
February 22, 07:57 PM • 10089 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 19424 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 26054 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 33249 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 33836 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 45840 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 51723 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 41725 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 67102 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 72205 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
EU demands US adhere to trade agreement after Trump's tariff blockFebruary 22, 05:12 PM • 6102 views
The Royal College of Music in London posted a mention of a Russian festival. Ukrainians achieved its removalFebruary 22, 05:39 PM • 6544 views
US Attorney General spoke with Trump about Mar-a-Lago intrusion and shootingFebruary 22, 07:13 PM • 5396 views
In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five statesFebruary 22, 07:41 PM • 16962 views
The Russian Embassy in South Korea displayed a propaganda banner and provoked a diplomatic scandal in Seoul09:44 PM • 6534 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 83834 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 93582 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 101429 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 113476 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 151566 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 41055 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 43008 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 43157 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 34278 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 36786 views
The remains of Saint Francis were displayed for public viewing in Italy for the first time in a long time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

In Assisi, Italy, on the occasion of the 800th anniversary of the death of Saint Francis, his remains were displayed for veneration. Around 400,000 people have booked a place to see the relic by March 22.

The remains of Saint Francis were displayed for public viewing in Italy for the first time in a long time

A unique religious event has begun in the Italian city of Assisi to mark the 800th anniversary of the death of the country's patron saint. The remains of Saint Francis, usually hidden from public view, are displayed in the lower part of the famous basilica for veneration by believers from all over the world. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The skeleton of the saint, who lived in the 13th century, has only been publicly displayed once in history, in 1978, but at that time, access to it was granted to a very limited circle of people. Francis of Assisi is considered one of the most revered figures in Christianity due to his renunciation of wealth in favor of serving the poor and founding the Franciscan order.

In Zakarpattia, the church proclaimed blessed a priest shot by a militiaman29.09.25, 00:59 • 4671 view

His example of radical humility also became decisive for the late Pope Francis, who chose his name in honor of the saint and led the Catholic Church for more than ten years.

About 400,000 people from all over the world have booked a place to see his remains in the central Italian city of Assisi

– Italian officials reported on the scale of the pilgrimage.

Pilgrimage organization and exhibition duration

Local authorities and clergy have taken enhanced security measures to ensure order during the massive influx of tourists and pilgrims.

In addition to his religious status, Saint Francis is known as the patron saint of animals and the environment, which attracts not only Catholics but also supporters of environmental movements to Assisi.

The opportunity to see the relic will last until March 22, after which the remains will again be sealed in the crypt of the basilica, where they have traditionally rested since his death in 1226.

World's oldest cave painting discovered in Indonesia22.01.26, 07:26 • 7097 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCultureNews of the World
Animals
Pope Francis
Italy