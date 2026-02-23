The remains of Saint Francis were displayed for public viewing in Italy for the first time in a long time

A unique religious event has begun in the Italian city of Assisi to mark the 800th anniversary of the death of the country's patron saint. The remains of Saint Francis, usually hidden from public view, are displayed in the lower part of the famous basilica for veneration by believers from all over the world. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

The skeleton of the saint, who lived in the 13th century, has only been publicly displayed once in history, in 1978, but at that time, access to it was granted to a very limited circle of people. Francis of Assisi is considered one of the most revered figures in Christianity due to his renunciation of wealth in favor of serving the poor and founding the Franciscan order.

His example of radical humility also became decisive for the late Pope Francis, who chose his name in honor of the saint and led the Catholic Church for more than ten years.

About 400,000 people from all over the world have booked a place to see his remains in the central Italian city of Assisi – Italian officials reported on the scale of the pilgrimage.

Pilgrimage organization and exhibition duration

Local authorities and clergy have taken enhanced security measures to ensure order during the massive influx of tourists and pilgrims.

In addition to his religious status, Saint Francis is known as the patron saint of animals and the environment, which attracts not only Catholics but also supporters of environmental movements to Assisi.

The opportunity to see the relic will last until March 22, after which the remains will again be sealed in the crypt of the basilica, where they have traditionally rested since his death in 1226.

