World's oldest cave painting discovered in Indonesia

Scientists have discovered a unique human handprint in the Liang Metanduno cave on the small Indonesian island of Muna, dating back at least 67,800 years. This discovery could fundamentally change our understanding of the chronology of human creativity, as the find is 1,100 years older than the previous record holder from Spain, which was attributed to Neanderthals. The research results were published on Wednesday in the authoritative scientific journal Nature, UNN reports.

Details

The reddish hand stencil on the limestone cave wall has faded over time and become almost imperceptible. To determine the exact age of the image, researchers analyzed uranium isotopes in the mineral layers that gradually formed over the pigment over millennia.

It turned out that the drawing was created by spraying paint over a hand pressed against the rock. Archaeologists draw attention to the specific style of the image: the fingertips on the print were specially sharpened, making the hand resemble an animal's claw and indicating the complex symbolic meaning of the artifact.

Migration of Homo sapiens and new historical facts

This discovery confirms the theory that Homo sapiens reached the territories of Australia and New Guinea much earlier than previously thought. Researchers suggest that the authors of the drawing belonged to a population that migrated from mainland Asia through the Indonesian islands.

The discovered artifact indicates that representatives of our species possessed developed artistic thinking and symbolism almost 68 thousand years ago, which significantly pushes back the boundaries of the emergence of primitive art.

The cave as an object of world significance

The Liang Metanduno cave has long been a popular tourist attraction due to its well-preserved drawings from a much later period, dating back about 4,000 years. However, it was modern radioisotope dating methods that allowed the identification of a true Paleolithic treasure among the known exhibits. Scientists are now continuing their work on Muna Island, hoping to find other evidence of ancient human presence that will help reconstruct the settlement of the region in more detail.

