Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
1,100-year-old burials of elite warriors with exquisite weapons found in Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

In Hungary, the burials of three elite warriors, approximately 1,100 years old, have been discovered, with DNA analysis confirming their paternal kinship. The men were buried in the 920s or 930s, likely after participating in military campaigns in Italy.

1,100-year-old burials of elite warriors with exquisite weapons found in Hungary
Photo: www.livescience.com

In Hungary, archaeologists have discovered the burial of three elite warriors, approximately 1100 years old. DNA analysis showed that all three were related on their paternal side. This is reported by Live Science, according to UNN.

Details

The burials were discovered near the village of Akasztó, approximately 92 kilometers southeast of Budapest. They were found by volunteers of the Katona József Museum's public archaeology program, and the excavations were carried out by a team of volunteers and specialists led by Vilmos Gábor, head of the museum's archaeological department.

All three men were buried in the 920s or 930s. A total of 81 coins were found in the three burials. Most of them originate from northern Italy and date to the reign of Berengar (888–924), a king who ruled part of Italy and was a great-grandson of Charlemagne. At that time, the Hungarians formed a kingdom in Hungary, and warriors from the kingdom participated in military campaigns in northern Italy. It is possible that the warriors from the burials received the coins during these campaigns, archaeologists said.

- the publication states.

DNA analysis showed that all three warriors were related, and one of them was likely the father or brother of the teenage warrior. One man died at the age of 30–35, the other two at 17-18 and 15-16 years old.

According to the publication, the study indicates that the warriors' diet was rich in animal protein. Archaeologists note that based on the nature of the burials, "it can be argued that an elite group of warriors, probably members of the military leadership, was buried here."

The research is currently ongoing. Archaeologists continue to study the burials to learn more about the identities of the warriors and the circumstances of their deaths, which remain unknown.

Recall

In southern Spain, a 5000-year-old Late Neolithic fortress, built around 3000 BC, was discovered. Inside the structure, the body of a Roman soldier, buried 2500 years after its foundation, was found.

Alla Kiosak

CultureNews of the World
