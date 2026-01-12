A symbol of love through millennia: a golden Roman ring of fidelity, over 2,000 years old, found in Bulgaria

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 11, 06:21 PM • 11128 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 18499 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 19632 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 21221 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 38401 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 29828 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 33480 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43612 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 67955 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 45092 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.5m/s
84%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Road accident in Kyiv region on January 11: traffic partially blocked on Kyiv-Odesa highwayPhotoJanuary 11, 04:56 PM • 4940 views
Snowfall in Zaporizhzhia region has stopped, utility workers continue their work - OVAVideoJanuary 11, 05:27 PM • 4598 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedulesJanuary 11, 05:42 PM • 9864 views
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guaranteesJanuary 11, 06:48 PM • 7360 views
Power outages and bad weather in Ukraine: Zelenskyy reported an extremely difficult situation in a number of regionsJanuary 11, 08:01 PM • 2316 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 38401 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 106827 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 133273 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 102398 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 114444 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Ulf Kristersson
Musician
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Greenland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 1376 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 1780 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 22052 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 24735 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 80501 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Falcon 9

A symbol of love through millennia: a golden Roman ring of fidelity, over 2,000 years old, found in Bulgaria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

During excavations in Bononia (modern Vidin), a golden ring of fidelity weighing 23.63 grams was discovered, dating back to the late 2nd – early 3rd century AD. The artifact, depicting a married couple, symbolized partnership and lifelong commitment in Roman culture.

A symbol of love through millennia: a golden Roman ring of fidelity, over 2,000 years old, found in Bulgaria

Archaeological excavations in ancient Bononia (modern-day Vidin, Bulgaria) have concluded with a sensational discovery. At the end of the 2025 season, a massive gold fidelity ring weighing 23.63 grams was unearthed at a depth of almost six meters. The artifact dates back to the late 2nd - early 3rd century AD and is a unique example of Roman marital traditions. This was reported by Arkeonews, writes UNN.

Details

The expedition leader, Associate Professor Zdravko Dimitrov, identified the find as a Roman wedding ring symbolizing marital fidelity. The oval gold bezel of the ring is engraved with an image of a married couple, which in Roman culture symbolized partnership and lifelong commitment. The ring is adorned with exquisite parallel grooves – a technique characteristic of high-quality jewelry of that period.

1,100-year-old burials of elite warriors with exquisite weapons found in Hungary06.01.26, 16:31 • 5005 views

Experts suggest that the ring was made by local craftsmen in Ratiaria (modern-day Archar) – a major Roman economic center near the Danube. Such gold ornaments usually belonged to women and indicated not only emotional devotion but also the official legal status of a wife in Roman society.

Strategic importance of Bononia

Bononia, where the artifact was found, once evolved from a military outpost to a thriving civilian city in the province of Moesia Superior. Its location on the Danubian Limes made the city a key hub for trade and military logistics of the Roman Empire.

The discovered ring has become one of the most important pieces of evidence of the high standard of living and development of civil culture in the region during the heyday of the empire. Currently, archaeologists are preparing the find for detailed laboratory analysis and further exhibition. 

Archaeologists found a 5,000-year-old fortress in Spain: the secret of the Ancient Roman era stunned researchers31.12.25, 12:38 • 5745 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Gold
Marriage
Danube
Bulgaria