A symbol of love through millennia: a golden Roman ring of fidelity, over 2,000 years old, found in Bulgaria

Archaeological excavations in ancient Bononia (modern-day Vidin, Bulgaria) have concluded with a sensational discovery. At the end of the 2025 season, a massive gold fidelity ring weighing 23.63 grams was unearthed at a depth of almost six meters. The artifact dates back to the late 2nd - early 3rd century AD and is a unique example of Roman marital traditions. This was reported by Arkeonews, writes UNN.

Details

The expedition leader, Associate Professor Zdravko Dimitrov, identified the find as a Roman wedding ring symbolizing marital fidelity. The oval gold bezel of the ring is engraved with an image of a married couple, which in Roman culture symbolized partnership and lifelong commitment. The ring is adorned with exquisite parallel grooves – a technique characteristic of high-quality jewelry of that period.

1,100-year-old burials of elite warriors with exquisite weapons found in Hungary

Experts suggest that the ring was made by local craftsmen in Ratiaria (modern-day Archar) – a major Roman economic center near the Danube. Such gold ornaments usually belonged to women and indicated not only emotional devotion but also the official legal status of a wife in Roman society.

Strategic importance of Bononia

Bononia, where the artifact was found, once evolved from a military outpost to a thriving civilian city in the province of Moesia Superior. Its location on the Danubian Limes made the city a key hub for trade and military logistics of the Roman Empire.

The discovered ring has become one of the most important pieces of evidence of the high standard of living and development of civil culture in the region during the heyday of the empire. Currently, archaeologists are preparing the find for detailed laboratory analysis and further exhibition.

Archaeologists found a 5,000-year-old fortress in Spain: the secret of the Ancient Roman era stunned researchers