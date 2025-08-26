Dozens of human remains found near Las Vegas in USA

The US Bureau of Land Management discovered about 70 piles of cremated human remains near a settlement outside Las Vegas. A witness who stumbled upon the grim site contacted journalists. Authorities confirmed that it was indeed human ashes and are now investigating the circumstances of their appearance, writes UNN with reference to 8 News Now.

Details

Bureau of Land Management investigates discovery of dozens of piles of human remains outside Las Vegas - investigators confirmed to 8 News Now.

They were stumbled upon by a person who wished to remain anonymous. They described the find as about 70 piles of ash on a dirt road near Searchlight and provided a photograph.

Searchlight is a settlement about an hour's drive south of the Las Vegas Valley, near US 95 highway. 8 News Now grants this viewer anonymity at their request.

Journalists were told that "the piles are human cremated remains, and that the department is actively investigating this."

There is no law in Nevada that prohibits a person from scattering ashes on public lands. People are allowed to scatter cremated remains, but this policy limits "commercial distribution of cremated remains."

