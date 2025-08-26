Dozens of human remains found near Las Vegas in USA

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
06:24 AM • 13439 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 13104 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 21459 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 111776 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 71702 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 68776 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 198381 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 188541 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70757 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67882 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
4.6m/s
70%
748mm
Popular news
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNSAugust 26, 01:35 AM • 18655 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for ChinaAugust 26, 02:44 AM • 11347 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 2603:18 AM • 12494 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe04:58 AM • 12706 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 5884 views
Publications
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 2248 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 13442 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 92964 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 111781 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 198384 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 6070 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 14850 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 92962 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 62507 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 99291 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
United States dollar
Ammunition
Pistol

Dozens of human remains found near Las Vegas in USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

About 70 piles of cremated human remains have been found near Searchlight, outside Las Vegas. Authorities have confirmed they are human ashes and are investigating the circumstances of their appearance.

Dozens of human remains found near Las Vegas in USA

The US Bureau of Land Management discovered about 70 piles of cremated human remains near a settlement outside Las Vegas. A witness who stumbled upon the grim site contacted journalists. Authorities confirmed that it was indeed human ashes and are now investigating the circumstances of their appearance, writes UNN with reference to 8 News Now.

Details

Bureau of Land Management investigates discovery of dozens of piles of human remains outside Las Vegas

- investigators confirmed to 8 News Now.

They were stumbled upon by a person who wished to remain anonymous. They described the find as about 70 piles of ash on a dirt road near Searchlight and provided a photograph.

Searchlight is a settlement about an hour's drive south of the Las Vegas Valley, near US 95 highway. 8 News Now grants this viewer anonymity at their request.

Journalists were told that "the piles are human cremated remains, and that the department is actively investigating this."

There is no law in Nevada that prohibits a person from scattering ashes on public lands. People are allowed to scatter cremated remains, but this policy limits "commercial distribution of cremated remains."

Four corpses found in Poland, police suspect Ukrainian of murder - media4/9/24, 3:50 PM • 48726 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldEvents
Nevada
Las Vegas