Musk threatens to sue media over coverage of Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas

Tesla's Elon Musk has suggested that he may file a lawsuit against the media following reports of a Tesla Cybertruck exploding near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on January 1.

The Cybertruck incident sparked a debate about Tesla's safety standards, which Musk has strongly defended, criticizing suggestions that the explosion was caused by a car malfunction.

Musk spoke out in X to defend Cybertruck amidst the abundance of news about the explosion, and said that Cybertruck's robust design could withstand a more powerful explosion.

After law enforcement officials confirmed Musk's opinion, the Tesla CEO said on a live stream in X that he would “possibly” sue the media for their coverage of the incident.

Tesla's entire senior team is currently investigating the matter. We will publish more information as soon as we know something. We've never seen anything like this before - commented on the incident for the first time.

Later, he wrote a second post stating that they had found confirmation that the explosion was caused by a very powerful firework and/or bomb that was being transported in the back of a rented Cybertruck and was not related to the vehicle itself.

At the time of the explosion, the telemetry of all the cars was positive. The evil idiots chose the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. The Cybertruck actually localized the explosion and directed the blast upward. Even the glass doors of the lobby were not broken - Musk wrote, noting that Cybertruck is not suitable for terrorist attacks.

Recall

Investigators have determined that the January 1 explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas was an act of suicide. The driver was probably 37-year-old special forces soldier Matthew Livelsberger, who shot himself before the explosion.