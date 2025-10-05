Olympic champion Oksana Baiul is selling her luxurious 100-year-old mansion in the USA

Oksana Baiul, the 1994 Olympic figure skating champion, has put her house in Shreveport, Louisiana, up for sale for $1.195 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to the figure skater's Facebook page, People, and New York Post.

The 47-year-old athlete Oksana Baiul announced this on social media, reporting the sale of her home and a move to another location.

Thank you, Shreveport!!! The house is for sale, I'm going back to Las Vegas... Love you all, too bad nothing worked out - the post says.

Baiul also explained the reason for her decision:

I can't make a living in Shreveport. I really love all the people here. I came here for a reason. I came here to create something, but nothing worked out, I have to go where there's ice - Baiul wrote.

According to American media reports, Baiul moved to Louisiana to open her figure skating school, but nothing happened in three years. Now she is returning to Las Vegas to work at the Vegas Golden Knights club. The NHL club has two training complexes and four ice rinks, which are used for hockey and figure skating.

The real estate company's website has a description of the house Baiul is leaving. It states that its size is 1800 sq. m. The house was built in 1925.

Most of the mansion has been meticulously restored over the past few years by its current owner, who spared no expense.

The mansion has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a private solarium, and a library. In addition, there are many decorations and expensive furniture.

The property also includes a separate house with its own kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom, and an additional restored, unfinished cottage.

Price - $1.195 million.

