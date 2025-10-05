$41.280.00
October 4, 08:29 AM • 29508 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 84342 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 82127 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 90680 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 113425 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 89875 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 44060 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 52771 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 35204 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 22414 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Olympic champion Oksana Baiul is selling her luxurious 100-year-old mansion in the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

1994 Olympic figure skating champion Oksana Baiul is selling her Shreveport home for $1.195 million. She is moving to Las Vegas to work for the Vegas Golden Knights club, as she was unable to open her own figure skating school in Louisiana.

Olympic champion Oksana Baiul is selling her luxurious 100-year-old mansion in the USA

Oksana Baiul, the 1994 Olympic figure skating champion, has put her house in Shreveport, Louisiana, up for sale for $1.195 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to the figure skater's Facebook page, People, and New York Post.

Details

The 47-year-old athlete Oksana Baiul announced this on social media, reporting the sale of her home and a move to another location.

Thank you, Shreveport!!! The house is for sale, I'm going back to Las Vegas... Love you all, too bad nothing worked out

- the post says.

Baiul also explained the reason for her decision:

I can't make a living in Shreveport. I really love all the people here. I came here for a reason. I came here to create something, but nothing worked out, I have to go where there's ice

- Baiul wrote.

According to American media reports, Baiul moved to Louisiana to open her figure skating school, but nothing happened in three years. Now she is returning to Las Vegas to work at the Vegas Golden Knights club. The NHL club has two training complexes and four ice rinks, which are used for hockey and figure skating.

The real estate company's website has a description of the house Baiul is leaving. It states that its size is 1800 sq. m. The house was built in 1925.

Most of the mansion has been meticulously restored over the past few years by its current owner, who spared no expense.

The mansion has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a private solarium, and a library. In addition, there are many decorations and expensive furniture.

The property also includes a separate house with its own kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom, and an additional restored, unfinished cottage.

Price - $1.195 million.

Recall

Director David Lynch's house in the Hollywood Hills is for sale for $15 million. The estate, covering about 1 hectare, includes five buildings where Lynch lived and worked for over three decades.

A Disney fairy tale-worthy castle in the US is up for sale for $29.5 million02.10.25, 16:15 • 3009 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Louisiana
Las Vegas