A Disney fairy tale-worthy castle in the US is up for sale for $29.5 million

A castle worthy of a Disney fairy tale in California, USA, has been put up for sale for $29.5 million, UNN reports, citing Realtor.com.

Details

As stated, the price "includes" all kinds of royal design elements, from shimmering chandeliers to gold leaf trim.

Although the luxurious Thousand Oaks home was built in 2001, it retains a truly historic feel, largely due to the exceptional attention paid to every design detail, the publication notes.

Known as Chateau Plaisance, meaning "castle of pleasures" or "castle of delight," the home, listed by Sher Tour of Compass, is described as "the pinnacle of luxury, seclusion, and grandeur."

The castle is located in the prestigious Sherwood Country Club and boasts six bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms in 14,113 square feet (1311 sq. m) of living space.

The house is situated on a 2.95-acre (1.2 ha) lot and offers "breathtaking views of the spectacular Santa Monica Mountains and the famous Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course," as stated in the listing.

The house is surrounded by "boxwood hedge gardens with thousands of roses, lush lawns adorned with life-size statues, and cobblestone paths leading to an impressive 15-meter pond where bronze horses seem to gallop through cascading water," the listing says.

"A large serene infinity pool and spa with a waterfall, a koi pond, and an exquisite iron gazebo overlooking the valley complete this charming outdoor retreat," the listing describes.

Upon entering the house, guests are greeted by stairs leading to a room with tiled floors, a grand piano, marble columns, chandeliers, and a painted ceiling.

"A lavish entrance leads to a rotunda where a dazzling Baccarat chandelier, hand-painted frescoes, and a grand marble staircase with gilded iron railings set the tone for the interior's luxury," the listing notes.

Another room in the house is decorated with the same hand-painted fresco, a gold cornice, and three chandeliers.

There is also a large mirror that stands above the fireplace. The library offers much more than just books - it also has a hidden bar.

The dining room features custom-made Waterford chandeliers.

There is one room that looks more modest and can be used as an office.

The chef's kitchen boasts two large islands, antique furniture, parquet flooring, and modern appliances.

Outside is a luxurious pool house, a mini-castle with a large room, a cozy fireplace, a kitchen, and two bathrooms.

