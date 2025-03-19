US Attorney General calls Tesla vandalism "domestic terrorism"
Pam Bondi said that a series of attacks on Tesla dealerships are acts of terrorism directed against Elon Musk. Vandals damaged the company's cars and buildings in several cities.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday called the recent series of attacks on Tesla dealerships across the country acts of "domestic terrorism" targeting Elon Musk. This comes against the backdrop of pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's team on the Justice Department to take decisive action, UNN writes, citing The New York Times.
Details
In recent weeks, vandals have damaged or destroyed Tesla cars and damaged company buildings in several cities amid Musk's controversial attempts to drastically cut the federal government and fire civil servants. At least five cars at the Tesla plant in Las Vegas were damaged on Tuesday in what local authorities said was a targeted attack. There were no reports of injuries.
"The series of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. We will continue investigations that will have serious consequences for those involved in these attacks, including those working behind the scenes to coordinate and finance these crimes," Bondi said in a statement.
It is worth noting that the United States does not have a separate federal national terrorism law that would provide for punishment for acts such as arson. In this regard, those accused of attacks will be charged under other federal laws.
Bondi did not specify what charges might be filed, but she said that if convicted, some of the defendants could face at least five years in prison.
Republicans in Congress, including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, have pressured Bondi to call such attacks "domestic terrorism" - after successfully opposing efforts by Democrats in 2022 to pass legislation to counter the rise of white supremacist and other far-right groups, the publication writes.
Addition
On the night of Sunday, March 16, the headquarters of the American car manufacturer Tesla in the French city of Saint-Ouen, near Paris, was doused with white paint by unknown persons.
Tesla sales in Europe fell by 43.5%, and in Germany - by 70%. Experts attribute the decline to Elon Musk's political activities in the Trump administration.