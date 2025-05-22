Enhanced Games has scheduled its first competition for May 2026 in Las Vegas
The unlimited sports games - Enhanced Games - have scheduled their first competition for May 2026 in Las Vegas. The program will include swimming, athletics and weightlifting for athletes who use substances banned in official competitions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
The rapid deployment of a commercial sports project that involves the participation of "enhanced" athletes (participants can use doping substances) has drawn sharp criticism from international anti-doping authorities.
Reference
Enhanced Games ("Enhanced Games") are commercial competitions with new rules, the debut of which is being prepared in international sports. Their feature, in contrast to the Olympic Games or other international competitions, is the rejection of the anti-doping policy. Athletes will be allowed to use substances that stimulate physical activity or other technological means to win.
The author of the idea and founder of the competition, Aron D'Souza, during the presentation called on athletes to take a risk and take part in an "evolutionarily new" type of struggle for the title of the best, which, in his opinion, can transform sports science. Meanwhile, a large army of critics, sports functionaries with conservative views, sharply ridiculed the future games as a "freak show".
The organizers focused on the achievements they consider their greatest success story to date. For example, Greek swimmer Kristian Golomeev, who has never climbed the podium in four Olympiads, surpassed one of the greatest achievements of his sport as part of the Enhanced Games program.
Golomeev swam two hundredths of a second faster than the official world record in the 50m freestyle. The previous doping-free record had stood for more than 15 years. The "enhanced" athlete clocked 20.89 in February in a non-World Aquatics-compliant open water swimming suit.
I'm like a driver in a car, but I need a team
Enhanced Games cites the 31-year-old athlete's result as an example of what could be possible under the conditions of competition that they plan to open up to athletes. However, the founders of the project refused to disclose what "improvement" tools he used, citing medical confidentiality.
It's time to send him into retirement, but he's actually swimming faster than anyone ever has. Why? Because he has used technology and science to improve his performance. Once the world understands this, I think everyone will want it. Every middle-aged guy who used to play a sport and now suffers from back pain will say: What's he taking and how do I get it?
Enhanced Games operates on the principle that banning the use of performance-enhancing drugs in major competitions does not protect athletes, but rather suppresses their performance.
"Our project is very similar to Formula 1 in many ways, because the research that makes Formula 1 cars go faster eventually seeps onto the road," said the Australian entrepreneur.
Let us remind you
In May, it became known that two Ukrainian athletes suffered reputational and professional damage due to the possible use of doping substances. Ukrainian athlete Roman Kokoshko was disqualified for 22 months for violating anti-doping rules. Ukrainian jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk was also suspended from competitions due to a positive doping test.