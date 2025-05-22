$41.440.05
The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 284 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 59091 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 140328 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 126740 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 133715 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 271187 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 114572 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 142591 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 316703 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 89690 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Russians struck Kharkiv with a missile: initial details

May 21, 11:51 PM • 22490 views

Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region – ISW

01:47 AM • 20683 views

Republican Senator Graham threatens China with consequences for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine

02:18 AM • 22131 views

To sign a memorandum, Ukraine needs a new leader - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

04:46 AM • 25237 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack

05:39 AM • 26169 views
Publications

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 91090 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 271187 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 224696 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 316703 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 274654 views
UNN Lite

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 126134 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 149828 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 174960 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 134915 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 126313 views
Enhanced Games has scheduled its first competition for May 2026 in Las Vegas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

Enhanced Games has announced its first competition in Las Vegas in 2026. The program includes swimming, track and field, and weightlifting with the use of doping, which has drawn criticism.

Enhanced Games has scheduled its first competition for May 2026 in Las Vegas

The unlimited sports games - Enhanced Games - have scheduled their first competition for May 2026 in Las Vegas. The program will include swimming, athletics and weightlifting for athletes who use substances banned in official competitions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The rapid deployment of a commercial sports project that involves the participation of "enhanced" athletes (participants can use doping substances) has drawn sharp criticism from international anti-doping authorities.

Reference

Enhanced Games ("Enhanced Games") are commercial competitions with new rules, the debut of which is being prepared in international sports. Their feature, in contrast to the Olympic Games or other international competitions, is the rejection of the anti-doping policy. Athletes will be allowed to use substances that stimulate physical activity or other technological means to win.

The author of the idea and founder of the competition, Aron D'Souza, during the presentation called on athletes to take a risk and take part in an "evolutionarily new" type of struggle for the title of the best, which, in his opinion, can transform sports science. Meanwhile, a large army of critics, sports functionaries with conservative views, sharply ridiculed the future games as a "freak show".

Penalty for doping among underage athletes is to be increased: the bill has passed its first reading17.04.25, 13:29 • 6753 views

The organizers focused on the achievements they consider their greatest success story to date. For example, Greek swimmer Kristian Golomeev, who has never climbed the podium in four Olympiads, surpassed one of the greatest achievements of his sport as part of the Enhanced Games program.

World No. 1 Sinner receives a three-month suspension from WADA15.02.25, 12:45 • 24577 views

Golomeev swam two hundredths of a second faster than the official world record in the 50m freestyle. The previous doping-free record had stood for more than 15 years. The "enhanced" athlete clocked 20.89 in February in a non-World Aquatics-compliant open water swimming suit.

I'm like a driver in a car, but I need a team 

- said Golomeev, who finished fifth in the event at the Paris Games.

Enhanced Games cites the 31-year-old athlete's result as an example of what could be possible under the conditions of competition that they plan to open up to athletes. However, the founders of the project refused to disclose what "improvement" tools he used, citing medical confidentiality.

It's time to send him into retirement, but he's actually swimming faster than anyone ever has. Why? Because he has used technology and science to improve his performance. Once the world understands this, I think everyone will want it. Every middle-aged guy who used to play a sport and now suffers from back pain will say: What's he taking and how do I get it?

 - D'Souza boasted.

Enhanced Games operates on the principle that banning the use of performance-enhancing drugs in major competitions does not protect athletes, but rather suppresses their performance.

"Our project is very similar to Formula 1 in many ways, because the research that makes Formula 1 cars go faster eventually seeps onto the road," said the Australian entrepreneur.

Let us remind you

In May, it became known that two Ukrainian athletes suffered reputational and professional damage due to the possible use of doping substances. Ukrainian athlete Roman Kokoshko was disqualified for 22 months for violating anti-doping rules. Ukrainian jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk was also suspended from competitions due to a positive doping test.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Sports
Las Vegas
Reuters
