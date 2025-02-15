World No. 1 Sinner receives a three-month suspension from WADA

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has disqualified world number one Yannick Sinner for violating anti-doping rules for the period from February 9 to May 4. This was reported by the WADA press service, UNN reported.

WADA has confirmed that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Yannick Sinner. The player has agreed to a three-month suspension for violating anti-doping rules.

WADA acknowledged that Yannick did not intend to "cheat the sport" and that the drug used did not affect the tennis player's performance. However, the agency pointed out that the athlete is responsible for the negligent attitude to the situation on the part of his environment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sinner will be disqualified from February 9, 2025 until 23:59 on May 4, 2025. However, the athlete can return to training from April 13, 2025.

Recall

In March 2024, world number one Yannick Sinner tested positive for a banned substance, clostebol .

Berincik loses WBO lightweight title in fight with Davis