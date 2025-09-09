Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murder

Duane Davis, accused of murdering rapper Tupac Shakur, claimed that Sean Combs (P. Diddy) allegedly paid $1 million to organize the crime. Diddy himself has repeatedly denied this information, but documents analyzed by journalists indicate otherwise, reports UNN with reference to USA Today.

In particular, the media obtained a report from the Drug Enforcement Administration, which details a secret police interrogation of Duane Davis.

According to the document, Davis stated during the interrogation that in addition to personal revenge for his nephew, whom Tupac Shakur and his friends allegedly beat the day before, he had another reason to pursue Shakur and his executive director Marion Knight. This other reason, Davis stated, was that Diddy had offered a $1 million bounty for the heads of these two men.

Hours after the beating, Tupac Shakur was shot from a passing car. He died a few days later, and Knight sustained a minor head injury and survived.

Two more accusations of Diddy's involvement in Shakur's death appeared in documents filed as part of a series of civil lawsuits against Diddy. The authors of the article indicate that Diddy boasted of ordering the murder and that he may have paid for the rented Cadillac used in the drive-by shooting.

It is noted that 55-year-old Diddy has not been charged in connection with Shakur's death and has repeatedly denied his involvement.

A representative of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told USA TODAY that Diddy was never a suspect in Shakur's murder.

Recall

On September 13, 1996, died one of the most famous rappers in history — Tupac Shakur.

In 2023, in the USA, a suspect in the murder of Tupac Shakur was arrested two decades after the rapper's death.

