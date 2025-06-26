$41.660.13
Iconic "Wizard of Oz" returns to screen thanks to AI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

The classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" starring Judy Garland will be restored using artificial intelligence for a screening at The Sphere in Las Vegas. The project collaborates with Warner Bros. to adapt the film's visuals to the giant spherical screen.

Iconic "Wizard of Oz" returns to screen thanks to AI

A new life for the 1939 musical film "The Wizard of Oz" starring Judy Garland is promised in the new project "Sphere," which collaborates with Warner Bros. Entertainment. To make the classic film meet the scale of the huge spherical screen installed in Las Vegas, AI will be widely used in terms of visuals.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

The film "The Wizard of Oz," released in 1939, or rather, the image quality of this magnificent artistic work, cannot escape a certain "aging" and distance from technological expectations when shown in modern cinemas. Therefore, the team is collaborating with Warner Bros. to restore the film using artificial intelligence capabilities.

But the work is almost in its final implementation, as it recently became known that the classic film starring Judy Garland will be presented in a special limited release at the huge spherical arena in Las Vegas. This is precisely where the new Sphere project collaborates with Warner Bros.

Reference

"Sphere" is a music and entertainment arena in Paradise, Nevada (USA). It is located east of the Las Vegas Strip.

AI is a wizard in the world of cinema

It is noted that the 1939 "Wizard of Oz" will be updated for a full-format presentation - that is, to make the classic film match the scale of the "Sphere." And for this purpose, artificial intelligence will be widely used visually.

By the way, let's note. Modern AI is capable of even larger projects. It has already come to even creating its own films.

For example, "Next Stop Paris" – a love story film, entirely created by artificial intelligence.

Meta won lawsuit over training AI on copyrighted books26.06.25, 11:25 • 1740 views

In addition, the role of AI is quite important in traditional filmmaking as well.

David Cronenberg has already used AI in his film "The Brutalist." Even James Cameron, who warned us about the dangers of AI in the film "Terminator," believes that AI can help him create the next film "Dune."


And what about "The Wizard of Oz"?

Will there be new image quality, or even somehow improved and already quite high-quality acting of Judy Garland?

In a recent interview with Variety, Caroline Blackwood, head of Sphere Studios, discussed how the use of generative AI would be limited to simply scaling the vintage footage.

“If there was a close-up before, and it was just Dorothy. But you knew that the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion were in the scene with her. Although you didn't see it in the original. So now, when you look wider, they all have to be there together.”

So, things like characters' legs and extended figures, as well as landscapes, are not excluded. It remains to be seen how this will affect the characters in space, Gizmodo writes.

Recall

OpenAI and Google want free access to copyrighted materials for AI training. Over 400 Hollywood stars are outraged and ask Trump to reject the proposal to protect creativity.

Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay23.06.25, 17:13 • 142299 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureTechnologies
Las Vegas
OpenAI
Google
Tesla
