Meta won lawsuit over training AI on copyrighted books

Federal Judge Vince Chhabria ruled in favor of Meta in a case regarding the use of copyrighted books to train artificial intelligence. This was reported by UNN with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

13 authors, including Sarah Silverman, accused Meta of illegally using their works. The judge found that such use falls under the doctrine of "fair use".

This decision does not confirm the claim that Meta's use of materials is legal in all cases – Judge Chhabria noted in his decision.



Additionally

The judge emphasized that the plaintiffs did not provide sufficient evidence of harm.

The plaintiffs have not provided any significant evidence regarding market erosion at all. It appears that markets for certain types of works (such as news articles) may be even more vulnerable to competition from AI – Chhabria noted.

Reference

The "fair use" doctrine allows limited use of copyrighted materials without the permission of copyright holders under certain conditions.

Recall

This is the second victory for technology companies – earlier, the court supported Anthropic in a similar case.