Meta won lawsuit over training AI on copyrighted books

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 15924 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 17404 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 23595 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 40939 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 80640 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 88486 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 89735 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 85489 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 65009 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 63869 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.8m/s
52%
750mm
Popular news
Explosions in Moscow: The Russian capital was hit by another drone attack on the night of June 26June 26, 12:41 AM • 23777 views
Guided missile strikes on the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation: a resident of Kryvyi Rih sentenced to 15 years behind barsJune 26, 01:14 AM • 47859 views
ISW: Russia is preparing to attack NATO, Trump confirmed thisJune 26, 01:45 AM • 48996 views
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCDJune 26, 02:17 AM • 49103 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 people05:44 AM • 33174 views
Publications
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 15924 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 69054 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 75629 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 84609 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passportJune 25, 01:29 PM • 108777 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Ruslan Kravchenko
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 13114 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 31230 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 39592 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 36063 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 71876 views
Actual
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Anti-personnel mine
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Meta won lawsuit over training AI on copyrighted books

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Federal judge Vince Chhabria ruled in favor of Meta in a case concerning the use of copyrighted books for artificial intelligence training. The judge recognized that such use falls under the doctrine of "fair use."

Meta won lawsuit over training AI on copyrighted books

Federal Judge Vince Chhabria ruled in favor of Meta in a case regarding the use of copyrighted books to train artificial intelligence. This was reported by UNN with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

13 authors, including Sarah Silverman, accused Meta of illegally using their works. The judge found that such use falls under the doctrine of "fair use".

This decision does not confirm the claim that Meta's use of materials is legal in all cases

– Judge Chhabria noted in his decision.

Additionally

The judge emphasized that the plaintiffs did not provide sufficient evidence of harm.

The plaintiffs have not provided any significant evidence regarding market erosion at all. It appears that markets for certain types of works (such as news articles) may be even more vulnerable to competition from AI

– Chhabria noted.

Reference

The "fair use" doctrine allows limited use of copyrighted materials without the permission of copyright holders under certain conditions.

Recall

This is the second victory for technology companies – earlier, the court supported Anthropic in a similar case

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Technologies
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9