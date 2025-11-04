Las Vegas Police received the largest fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks in the US thanks to a millionaire's donation

In the United States, Tesla Cybertrucks will begin patrolling the streets of Las Vegas. The vehicles, which cost over $100,000, were acquired thanks to millions in donations from influential Silicon Valley figures. This is reported by UNN with reference to FoxNews.

Details

Nevada will deploy the largest police fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks in the United States. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) will use ten black-and-white bulletproof Cybertrucks, and 400 officers have already been trained to operate them.

"Welcome to the future of policing," said Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill during a recent press conference. The head of law enforcement in the Nevada county made the statement against a backdrop of circling drones and a police helicopter.

The fleet of vehicles, each costing between $80,000 and $115,000, became available to Las Vegas police thanks to donations from influential philanthropists. The co-founder of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and his wife reportedly donated about $2.7 million to the LVMPD.

Addition

The donation raised concerns among government oversight experts about the influence of private donors on public agencies and their support for the Tesla brand. Other U.S. cities have turned to Tesla models, even as Elon Musk's electric vehicle company faced criticism for its performance earlier this year.

Recall

Tesla is recalling 6,197 Cybertruck pickups, which is about 10% of all existing ones, due to improper use of adhesive in the attachment of the "Off Road Lightbar" accessory. This could lead to the light bar detaching while driving, creating a road hazard.

Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI companies are buying unsold Cybertrucks from Tesla