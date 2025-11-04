ukenru
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logistics
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
Las Vegas Police received the largest fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks in the US thanks to a millionaire's donation

Kyiv • UNN

Las Vegas Police have started using Tesla Cybertrucks, each costing up to $115,000. The fleet of ten armored vehicles was made possible by a $2.7 million donation from the co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and his wife.

Las Vegas Police received the largest fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks in the US thanks to a millionaire's donation

In the United States, Tesla Cybertrucks will begin patrolling the streets of Las Vegas. The vehicles, which cost over $100,000, were acquired thanks to millions in donations from influential Silicon Valley figures.

Details

Nevada will deploy the largest police fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks in the United States. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) will use ten black-and-white bulletproof Cybertrucks, and 400 officers have already been trained to operate them.

"Welcome to the future of policing," said Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill during a recent press conference. The head of law enforcement in the Nevada county made the statement against a backdrop of circling drones and a police helicopter.

The fleet of vehicles, each costing between $80,000 and $115,000, became available to Las Vegas police thanks to donations from influential philanthropists. The co-founder of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and his wife reportedly donated about $2.7 million to the LVMPD.

Addition

The donation raised concerns among government oversight experts about the influence of private donors on public agencies and their support for the Tesla brand. Other U.S. cities have turned to Tesla models, even as Elon Musk's electric vehicle company faced criticism for its performance earlier this year.

Recall

Tesla is recalling 6,197 Cybertruck pickups, which is about 10% of all existing ones, due to improper use of adhesive in the attachment of the "Off Road Lightbar" accessory. This could lead to the light bar detaching while driving, creating a road hazard.

Ihor Telezhnikov

