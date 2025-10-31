Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration

After the launch of the online marriage registration function in Ukraine, more than 50 couples were denied marriage. In 2024, the electronic office of the Ministry of Justice did not allow 17 couples to marry, and in 2025 - already 40. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine in response to a request.

Details

"Since its introduction on September 9, 2024, and as of December 31, 2024, the Digital Office of State Registration of Civil Status Acts of the Kyiv Interregional Department has issued 17 refusals to conduct state registration of marriage in electronic form," the response to the request states.

The Ministry of Justice also reported that from January of this year until the end of September, the Digital Office of State Registration of Civil Status Acts issued 40 refusals to conduct state registration of marriage in electronic form.

Recall

Over a year of operation of the Marriage Online service in Ukraine, more than 17,000 couples got married.

In 2026, it will be possible to dissolve a marriage quickly and without unnecessary bureaucracy using the "Diia" application.