The number of notaries in Ukraine decreased by 11% after the full-scale invasion - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

After February 24, 2022, the number of notaries in Ukraine decreased by 11%, according to the Ministry of Justice. Currently, there are 5,823 notaries, one in five of whom works in Kyiv.

The number of notaries in Ukraine decreased by 11% after the full-scale invasion - study

According to the Ministry of Justice, the number of notaries in Ukraine has decreased by 11% since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, compared to before the aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to OpenDataBot.

Details

The Register of Notaries currently lists 5,823 active notaries. At the same time, 63 active notaries have been working for over 29 years - since 1996.

Every fifth notary works in Kyiv (1,282 specialists). Next are Dnipropetrovsk region (447), Lviv region (446), Odesa region (415), and Kharkiv region (399).

Meanwhile, in Cherkasy region, one notary processes, on average, 1,287 forms per year. But the absolute record belongs to a notary from Lviv region: 24,606 forms per year. This is approximately 78 per day - if without weekends.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainians will be able to use e-Notary services in the "Diia" application as early as 2026.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv