Almost 3,000 children born in Ukraine in a week: fewer boys than girls

Last week, almost three thousand children were born in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

The civil registry offices of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine registered 2,728 newborns last week. Among them were 1,361 boys and 1,367 girls. - the message says.

Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth

Recall

The Ministry of Justice named rare and popular children's names by region. In western Ukraine, names such as Victoria and Artem are more common, while in the east - Kateryna and Dmytro.