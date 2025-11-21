Almost 3,000 children born in Ukraine in a week: fewer boys than girls

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
01:06 PM • 5398 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:55 PM • 10550 views
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany
12:43 PM • 9514 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
11:38 AM • 19327 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
10:22 AM • 16556 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
09:41 AM • 22305 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 24077 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 29570 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 45940 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 23207 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.5m/s
94%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 34785 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhotoNovember 21, 06:53 AM • 20267 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 33669 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNNNovember 21, 08:07 AM • 19272 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideo09:58 AM • 15268 views
Publications
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 19327 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia09:41 AM • 22305 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 33672 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 45940 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 64128 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideo09:58 AM • 15271 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 34789 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 42203 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 55950 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 77707 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Almost 3,000 children born in Ukraine in a week: fewer boys than girls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

Last week, 2,728 newborns were registered in Ukraine: 1,361 boys and 1,367 girls. These data were provided by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Almost 3,000 children born in Ukraine in a week: fewer boys than girls

Last week, almost three thousand children were born in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

The civil registry offices of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine registered 2,728 newborns last week. Among them were 1,361 boys and 1,367 girls.

- the message says.

Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth14.11.25, 16:48 • 30125 views

Recall

The Ministry of Justice named rare and popular children's names by region. In western Ukraine, names such as Victoria and Artem are more common, while in the east - Kateryna and Dmytro.

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine