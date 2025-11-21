Almost 3,000 children born in Ukraine in a week: fewer boys than girls
Last week, 2,728 newborns were registered in Ukraine: 1,361 boys and 1,367 girls. These data were provided by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.
The civil registry offices of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine registered 2,728 newborns last week. Among them were 1,361 boys and 1,367 girls.
The Ministry of Justice named rare and popular children's names by region. In western Ukraine, names such as Victoria and Artem are more common, while in the east - Kateryna and Dmytro.