Ukraine wants to seize shares of Russian businessman linked to Rosatom

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court against Russian businessman Sergey Kabargin. His company closely cooperates with "Rosatom" and builds nuclear power plants in Russia. This is stated in a statement on the Ministry of Justice website, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Justice, Kabargin is a co-owner of the Titan-2 holding, which is engaged in the construction of nuclear and thermal power facilities. In Ukraine, he owns a share in the Kirovohrad Ore Management enterprise, which specializes in the extraction of kaolin – a white mineral used in the production of ceramics, porcelain, sanitary ware, as well as in the chemical and oil industries.

The Ministry asks the court to transfer more than 52% of the shares of this enterprise to state ownership. This is one of the steps in the fight against Russian business that influences the Ukrainian economy and can work for the benefit of the aggressor country.

Recall

In Ukraine, since the beginning of 2025, 91 companies have excluded Russian citizens from their ownership, although the law directly prohibits such changes. Most of these businesses continue to operate, and some even participate in government tenders.