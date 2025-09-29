$41.490.00
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now
Actual
The Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Google Play

Indian refinery partially owned by Rosneft tries to recover after sanctions - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Indian oil refining company Nayara Energy Ltd., partially owned by Rosneft, is resuming operations and sales after a crisis caused by sanctions. The company is working with banks to simplify payments in local currency and is restoring its export network.

Indian refinery partially owned by Rosneft tries to recover after sanctions - Bloomberg
nayaraenergy.com

Two months after sanctions plunged Indian refiner Nayara Energy Ltd., which is partly owned by Russian company Rosneft, into crisis, leading to trade distortions and forcing its European executives to resign, the company's operations and sales are recovering thanks to government support and measures taken, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The refinery, partly owned by Russia's Rosneft and arguably the most prominent Indian company affected by the comprehensive sanctions, is now working with banks, including the State Bank of India, to streamline local currency payments, according to sources familiar with the situation. Indian lender UCO Bank has already received government approval to work with Nayara Energy Ltd. earlier this month and is expected to manage overseas transactions.

Operations are also returning to normal, allowing the company to move beyond fulfilling its domestic obligations, supplying over 6,500 fuel retail outlets, and to resume its export network with the help of floating storage and a fleet that includes sanctioned vessels, according to vessel tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. According to a government source, at least one state-owned refiner, Hindustan Petroleum Corp., has increased its purchases of petroleum products from Nayara.

The refinery is operating at 75% of its capacity, and this level continues to rise, one source said. The Vadinar refinery, which previously relied on a range of Saudi, Iraqi, and Russian crude grades, now primarily runs on Russian Urals crude, as well as small volumes of Indian crude, the source said.

The July announcement of EU sanctions against Nayara, made by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on X, caught the company by surprise. The company quickly changed leadership and froze even basic software dependent on Western suppliers such as Microsoft Corp.

EU sanctions disrupt exports from Indian refinery linked to Russia22.07.25, 15:07 • 3860 views

Several of the 11 board members immediately resigned, including CEO Alessandro Des Dorides and other EU citizens. The crisis escalated when vessel suppliers such as Great Eastern Shipping Co. terminated contracts after EU-backed P&I insurance clubs ceased coverage. Banks exacerbated the situation.

Not all of Nayara's problems are behind it.

Even after meeting with executives, major lenders with an overseas presence, such as SBI, only support domestic payments in Indian rupees, sources said.

Reuters: Ship suppliers refuse to cooperate with Rosneft's foreign asset - India's Nayara30.07.25, 14:27 • 20370 views

The refinery plans to export nearly 2.2 million barrels of petroleum products in September — less than half the volume sold in the same period last year, when exports to the West were still open, according to data compiled by Kpler. More than half of the volume already shipped this month from the western port of Vadinar is idle or involved in ship-to-ship transfers in the Sohar area off the coast of Oman.

Some of Nayara's petroleum products are being sent for storage in tankers at sea. According to vessel tracking data, since late August, at least four so-called floating storage units at the ship-to-ship transfer point off the coast of Sohar port have received nearly 130,000 tons.

One of the floating storage units, the Wu Tai, was the first to receive a Nayara cargo. It was previously managed by Mumbai-based Gatik Ship Management, which emerged with a large tanker fleet immediately after Russia began building up its shadow fleet following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Wu Tai, now managed by Shanghai-based Yue Liang Hu Shipmanagement Co, received another batch of Nayara petroleum products from the tanker Varg in late September. The vessel Blue Talu, which is currently departing Sohar and signaling Vadinar, received Nayara-produced diesel in early September, according to vessel tracking data and port agent reports. The tanker was also managed by Gatik in 2023 but changed managers two months later.

To secure future supplies, the refinery has been negotiating with Saudi Arabia and Iraq to resume purchases, said a person directly involved in the matter. The company aims to convince sellers that the absence of US sanctions means no real risks, and expects to resume supplies within weeks, the publication writes.

India seeks to import oil from Iran and Venezuela to compensate for reduced Russian supplies25.09.25, 14:11 • 3093 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
Iraq
India
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Microsoft