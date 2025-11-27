HACC definitively recovered UAH 3.3 million of unjustified assets from a Ministry of Justice official for the state budget

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court confirmed the legality of the HACC's decision, which seized the value of the car of the head of the South-Eastern Interregional Department for the Execution of Criminal Penalties of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine into state revenue. The car's value is estimated at over 3 million hryvnias. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation's press service, according to UNN.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court confirmed the legality of the first instance decision regarding the recognition of the assets of the head of the South-Eastern Interregional Department for the Execution of Criminal Penalties of the Ministry of Justice as unsubstantiated and their seizure into state revenue. This refers to almost UAH 3.3 million acquired without confirmed legal origin. - the statement says.

During the investigation, it was established that the official's daughter registered a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue in her name in 2023. At the same time, the actual user of the luxury car was the Ministry of Justice official himself. An analysis of the family's income and expenses confirmed that they could not have acquired such property with legal income.

"The court agreed with the prosecutor's arguments and denied the official's appeal. The decision of the HACC Appeals Chamber came into force from the moment of its pronouncement," the SBI added.

