Exclusive
03:25 PM
Exclusive
02:27 PM
02:21 PM
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM
Exclusive
01:37 PM
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - video
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
03:25 PM
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl study
HACC definitively recovered UAH 3.3 million of unjustified assets from a Ministry of Justice official for the state budget

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the legality of seizing almost UAH 3.3 million of unjustified assets from a Ministry of Justice official for the state budget. This refers to the value of a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue car, registered to his daughter but actually used by the official.

HACC definitively recovered UAH 3.3 million of unjustified assets from a Ministry of Justice official for the state budget

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court confirmed the legality of the HACC's decision, which seized the value of the car of the head of the South-Eastern Interregional Department for the Execution of Criminal Penalties of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine into state revenue. The car's value is estimated at over 3 million hryvnias. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation's press service, according to UNN.

Details

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court confirmed the legality of the first instance decision regarding the recognition of the assets of the head of the South-Eastern Interregional Department for the Execution of Criminal Penalties of the Ministry of Justice as unsubstantiated and their seizure into state revenue. This refers to almost UAH 3.3 million acquired without confirmed legal origin.

- the statement says.

During the investigation, it was established that the official's daughter registered a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue in her name in 2023. At the same time, the actual user of the luxury car was the Ministry of Justice official himself. An analysis of the family's income and expenses confirmed that they could not have acquired such property with legal income.

"The court agreed with the prosecutor's arguments and denied the official's appeal. The decision of the HACC Appeals Chamber came into force from the moment of its pronouncement," the SBI added.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court seized the value of the car of the head of the South-Eastern Interregional Department for the Execution of Criminal Penalties of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine into state revenue. The car's value is estimated at over 3 million hryvnias.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine