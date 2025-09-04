Ukrainian graduates from Poland got a chance to enter Ukrainian universities without losing an academic year

Ukrainian graduates of lyceums and technical schools in Poland can now enter domestic universities based on the results of the "matura" exam. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has introduced a special additional admission mechanism that allows applicants to submit an application remotely and enroll without losing an academic year.

According to the order of the Ministry of Education and Science dated August 20, 2025, No. 1161, registered with the Ministry of Justice on September 1, applicants must submit at least four results from the matura exam, including compulsory Polish language and mathematics, as well as two subjects of their choice. The conversion of scores will be carried out according to a special 100–200 scale.

Applications are now open. The admission deadline is determined by each university, but enrollment must take place no later than October 20. Admission is only on a contract basis, but students will be able to apply for educational grants.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi explained that the decision is directly related to changes in conditions for foreigners in Polish universities.

We have opened additional admission for high school students who completed the academic year in Poland and passed the matura exam. Ukrainian higher education institutions will now be able to accept matura results as grounds for enrollment. Thus, after changing the conditions for the admission of foreigners to Polish universities, we offer Ukrainians an alternative – without losing time and opportunities - Lisovyi emphasized.

Thus, Ukrainian schoolchildren who completed their studies in Poland gained the opportunity to seamlessly continue their education in Ukraine, without delaying the start of student life.

Information on the admission procedure and score conversion can be found on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

