During the admission campaign, 4,800 applicants from the temporarily occupied territories submitted documents to Ukrainian universities - Ministry of Education

During the main period of admission to Ukrainian higher education institutions, 4,800 applicants from the occupied territories were admitted. Admission also continues for those who submitted documents after the end of the main admission campaign, said the Director General of the Directorate of Higher Education and Adult Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Those who apply from the occupied territories – they apply during the main admission period within the so-called quota-2. As of early August, about 4,800 people have been enrolled under quota-2. That is, a significant number of these people were enrolled a month ago - Sharov explained.

He also noted that applicants enrolled after August 1 first go on a contract, and then are transferred from a contract to a state-funded place.

Those who came after this date (August 1. – ed.) – they already go through other procedures. They are first enrolled on a contract, and then transferred from a contract to a state-funded place, as residents of temporarily occupied territories or territories of active hostilities. Now the process of their transfer has begun. This week, 390 people were transferred. There will be some number of people every week until the first half of October - Oleg Sharov reported.

On Wednesday, September 3, the submission of applications for postgraduate studies began. The Ministry of Education and Science warned about the possibility of admission through the electronic cabinet and cautioned about being careful when filling in data - it will not be possible to change it later.