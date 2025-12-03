Over 24,000 couples married in Ukraine via online service in 11 months

In the 11 months of 2025, 24,261 couples used the Marriage Online service, which the Ministry of Justice is implementing together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The digital service is rapidly gaining popularity and allows people to get married quickly, remotely, and without unnecessary formalities. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, writes UNN.

Digital civil registration offices (DRATS), which currently operate in three regions of Ukraine, provide citizens with a convenient and accessible way to get married online. - the message says.

Since the beginning of 2025, 24,261 online marriages have been registered in these offices, including:

Kyiv — 18,079;

Dnipro — 4,145;

Lviv — 2,037.

Digital DRATS in Dnipro and Lviv opened only in the autumn, but in a short time have already shown high results.

How the service works

An application can be submitted through the Diia mobile application, convenient and available dates and times can be chosen, and the wedding ceremony can be held in a video conference format with a state registrar.

After the newlyweds confirm their consent and sign the act record using Diia.Signature, the paper marriage certificate is delivered by Ukrposhta, and the electronic one appears in the Diia application within 24 hours.

For military personnel — a simplified procedure

Identification takes place through the "Army+" application, after which defenders quickly proceed to the Marriage Online service in Diia.

Recall

In September 2024, Ukraine launched a full cycle of online marriage through the "Diia" application, including submitting an application, the ceremony, and obtaining an electronic certificate.

Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026