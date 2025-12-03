Over 24,000 couples married in Ukraine via online service in 11 months

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
09:59 AM • 2588 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 8092 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 18718 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 27835 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 25143 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 36252 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 73882 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49295 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39332 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 34180 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.5m/s
92%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New YearDecember 3, 02:43 AM • 13332 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal LodgeDecember 3, 03:42 AM • 15657 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 21531 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 20640 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 15359 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 20910 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 35836 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 45210 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 43460 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 44357 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 51628 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 53845 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 109163 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 83229 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 99056 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Truth Social

Over 24,000 couples married in Ukraine via online service in 11 months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

In the 11 months of 2025, 24,261 couples used the "Online Marriage" service from the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. Digital Civil Registry Offices in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Lviv provide quick and remote marriage registration, including for military personnel through a simplified procedure.

Over 24,000 couples married in Ukraine via online service in 11 months

In the 11 months of 2025, 24,261 couples used the Marriage Online service, which the Ministry of Justice is implementing together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The digital service is rapidly gaining popularity and allows people to get married quickly, remotely, and without unnecessary formalities. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, writes UNN.

Digital civil registration offices (DRATS), which currently operate in three regions of Ukraine, provide citizens with a convenient and accessible way to get married online.

- the message says.

Since the beginning of 2025, 24,261 online marriages have been registered in these offices, including:

  • Kyiv — 18,079;
    • Dnipro — 4,145;
      • Lviv — 2,037.

        Digital DRATS in Dnipro and Lviv opened only in the autumn, but in a short time have already shown high results.

        How the service works

        An application can be submitted through the Diia mobile application, convenient and available dates and times can be chosen, and the wedding ceremony can be held in a video conference format with a state registrar.

        After the newlyweds confirm their consent and sign the act record using Diia.Signature, the paper marriage certificate is delivered by Ukrposhta, and the electronic one appears in the Diia application within 24 hours.

        For military personnel — a simplified procedure

        Identification takes place through the "Army+" application, after which defenders quickly proceed to the Marriage Online service in Diia.

        Recall

        In September 2024, Ukraine launched a full cycle of online marriage through the "Diia" application, including submitting an application, the ceremony, and obtaining an electronic certificate.

        Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 202608.10.25, 21:01 • 54061 view

        Olga Rozgon

        SocietyTechnologies
        Mobilization
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Marriage
        Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
        Dnipro
        Ukrposhta
        Ukraine
        Lviv
        Kyiv