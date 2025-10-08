Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026

In 2026, it will be possible to dissolve a marriage quickly and without unnecessary bureaucracy using the Diia application. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

It will be possible to divorce quickly and online. The service will appear in Diia in 2026 and will be available to spouses who do not have minor children. Such changes were approved today by the Cabinet of Ministers - Svyrydenko said.

The Prime Minister reminded that previously the procedure required several visits to the Civil Registry Office and paper documents. Now, according to her, this process will become simpler — without queues and without unnecessary trips.

After submitting the application, Diia will automatically check the information in the registers, and the marriage will be dissolved in a month. During this time, the application can be withdrawn. You will also receive the divorce certificate in the application - the Prime Minister explained.

Addition

In Ukrainian courts, at least 38,671 couples divorced in the first six months of 2025 — three times more than through civil registry offices. Almost half of all judicial divorces occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions, and the capital. The fewest divorces were recorded in Zakarpattia and Volyn regions.