Minors held in solitary confinement for extended periods in two prisons: Ombudsman appeals to Ministry of Justice

The isolation of minors in penitentiary institutions is a gross violation. In Ukraine, cases of prolonged solitary confinement of minors have been recorded in state correctional facilities No. 12 (Ivano-Frankivsk) and No. 1 (Vinnytsia).

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Details

During visits of national preventive mechanism groups to penitentiary institutions, employees of the Ombudsman's Office found cases where minors were held in cells alone — sometimes for several months, and in some places for almost half a year - Lubinets wrote.

The Ombudsman emphasized that international standards clearly state: solitary confinement for more than 22 hours a day without contact with other people is allowed only in exceptional cases and for a short period. Prolonged or indefinite solitary confinement is equated to torture or cruel treatment.

Despite this, during the monitoring, we recorded cases of prolonged solitary confinement of minors in state correctional facilities No. 12 (Ivano-Frankivsk) and No. 1 (Vinnytsia). We immediately sent information about these violations to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine for response and cessation of such practice - Lubinets reported.

In addition, he noted that the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) emphasizes: solitary confinement of children can irreparably harm their mental and physical health.

In 2023, the Committee recommended that Ukraine not allow such conditions and, in case of isolation, ensure that children have the opportunity to communicate with adult prisoners under the supervision of staff - Lubinets noted.

