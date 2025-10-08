$41.340.11
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 39142 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 48381 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 36138 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 39144 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36244 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 62661 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 48477 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 74714 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 61890 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
Minors held in solitary confinement for extended periods in two prisons: Ombudsman appeals to Ministry of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Cases of prolonged solitary confinement of minors have been recorded in state correctional facilities No. 12 (Ivano-Frankivsk) and No. 1 (Vinnytsia) in Ukraine. This is a gross violation that can irreparably harm the mental and physical health of children.

The isolation of minors in penitentiary institutions is a gross violation. In Ukraine, cases of prolonged solitary confinement of minors have been recorded in state correctional facilities No. 12 (Ivano-Frankivsk) and No. 1 (Vinnytsia).

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Details

During visits of national preventive mechanism groups to penitentiary institutions, employees of the Ombudsman's Office found cases where minors were held in cells alone — sometimes for several months, and in some places for almost half a year

- Lubinets wrote.

The Ombudsman emphasized that international standards clearly state: solitary confinement for more than 22 hours a day without contact with other people is allowed only in exceptional cases and for a short period. Prolonged or indefinite solitary confinement is equated to torture or cruel treatment.

Despite this, during the monitoring, we recorded cases of prolonged solitary confinement of minors in state correctional facilities No. 12 (Ivano-Frankivsk) and No. 1 (Vinnytsia). We immediately sent information about these violations to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine for response and cessation of such practice

- Lubinets reported.

In Kyiv, a group that set up amphetamine production and planned to sell it in pre-trial detention centers was exposed.03.09.25, 14:52 • 2265 views

In addition, he noted that the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) emphasizes: solitary confinement of children can irreparably harm their mental and physical health.

In 2023, the Committee recommended that Ukraine not allow such conditions and, in case of isolation, ensure that children have the opportunity to communicate with adult prisoners under the supervision of staff

- Lubinets noted.

Addition

After severe injuries, an inmate of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center died; he was accused of the death of another prisoner by an employee.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Ivano-Frankivsk