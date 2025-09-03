In Kyiv, a group that set up amphetamine production and planned to sell it in pre-trial detention centers was exposed.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office have notified four individuals of suspicion in the production and preparation for sale of psychotropic substances. According to the investigation, the perpetrators organized the production of amphetamine, part of which they planned to supply to a pre-trial detention center. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement estimates, the volumes of the "underground workshop" allowed for the production of drugs worth up to 500,000 hryvnias monthly. During searches, amphetamine, cannabis, special equipment, and components for the synthesis of psychotropics were seized from the suspects.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Parts 2, 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as illegal production for the purpose of selling narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, committed repeatedly, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons in especially large quantities, – reported the prosecutors.

The maximum penalty for the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department.

10 years for fatal road accident: appeals court upholds sentence for driver who hit 5-year-old boy