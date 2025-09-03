$41.360.01
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
In Kyiv, a group that set up amphetamine production and planned to sell it in pre-trial detention centers was exposed.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

In Kyiv, a group of four people who organized the production of amphetamine was exposed. Part of the drugs was planned to be sold in the pre-trial detention center, with a monthly production volume reaching 500 thousand hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a group that set up amphetamine production and planned to sell it in pre-trial detention centers was exposed.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office have notified four individuals of suspicion in the production and preparation for sale of psychotropic substances. According to the investigation, the perpetrators organized the production of amphetamine, part of which they planned to supply to a pre-trial detention center. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement estimates, the volumes of the "underground workshop" allowed for the production of drugs worth up to 500,000 hryvnias monthly. During searches, amphetamine, cannabis, special equipment, and components for the synthesis of psychotropics were seized from the suspects.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Parts 2, 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as illegal production for the purpose of selling narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, committed repeatedly, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons in especially large quantities,

– reported the prosecutors.

The maximum penalty for the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department.

