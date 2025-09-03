$41.360.01
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 11503 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 13356 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 18149 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 27587 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 26669 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 81914 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 104927 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 148212 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 152490 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

10 years for fatal road accident: appeals court upholds sentence for driver who hit 5-year-old boy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The Vinnytsia Oblast Court of Appeal upheld the sentence for the driver who, while intoxicated, hit a 5-year-old boy. The convicted person was sentenced to 10 years in prison and banned from driving for the same period.

10 years for fatal road accident: appeals court upholds sentence for driver who hit 5-year-old boy

The Vinnytsia Oblast Court of Appeal upheld the verdict against a driver who, while intoxicated, caused a fatal road accident involving a 5-year-old pedestrian in Vinnytsia. Juvenile prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Oblast Prosecutor's Office ensured the maximum penalty – 10 years of imprisonment and deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for the same period. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the case materials, a man in a car hit a young boy who was crossing the road with his parents at an unregulated pedestrian crossing on Pyrohova Street. After the collision, the driver left the scene, and the child died in the hospital from the injuries sustained.

In Chernivtsi, a driver hit a minor on a scooter crossing a pedestrian crossing10.07.24, 16:49 • 13022 views

The court of appeal agreed with the prosecutors' arguments regarding the reasonableness and severity of the punishment imposed by the court of first instance. The verdict entered into force.

Recall

In Vinnytsia, a 39-year-old driver at a frantic speed hit a 5-year-old boy when he was crossing the road with his father at a pedestrian crossing. The child died in the hospital from the injuries sustained.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Vinnytsia