10 years for fatal road accident: appeals court upholds sentence for driver who hit 5-year-old boy

The Vinnytsia Oblast Court of Appeal upheld the verdict against a driver who, while intoxicated, caused a fatal road accident involving a 5-year-old pedestrian in Vinnytsia. Juvenile prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Oblast Prosecutor's Office ensured the maximum penalty – 10 years of imprisonment and deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for the same period. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the case materials, a man in a car hit a young boy who was crossing the road with his parents at an unregulated pedestrian crossing on Pyrohova Street. After the collision, the driver left the scene, and the child died in the hospital from the injuries sustained.

The court of appeal agreed with the prosecutors' arguments regarding the reasonableness and severity of the punishment imposed by the court of first instance. The verdict entered into force.

