Ukrainians' data is safe: Ministry of Digital Transformation calls statement about data 'leak' from 'e-Notary' a fake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation refutes information about a leak of Ukrainians' personal data during the testing of the "e-Notary" system. Testing takes place in a separate environment, not connected to industrial registers, and notarial records remain only in the training environment.

Ukrainians' data is safe: Ministry of Digital Transformation calls statement about data 'leak' from 'e-Notary' a fake

Information about the "leak" of Ukrainians' personal data from "e-Notary" during system testing is not true. This was stated to journalists by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

The information about the leak of Ukrainians' personal data during the testing of the "e-Notary" system is not true. It is important to understand: notaries in their work daily use registers of powers of attorney and inheritance cases and work with this data on legal grounds, observing the rules of notary secrecy

- reported the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation notes that security remains a priority:

  • testing takes place in a separate environment, not connected with industrial registers;
    • all notarial records created during testing remain only in the training environment and are not displayed in current state registers;
      • the test environment was open exclusively to notaries who work daily with registers and are obliged to maintain notarial secrecy.

        ""e-Notary" is one of the key reforms that should make notarial services convenient for people, and the work of notaries faster and safer. The first stage of testing from September 3 to 16 showed: the system has already been tested by about 2000 notaries and more than 250 proposals have been submitted. We appreciate the activity of the notarial community. All collected proposals are already being worked on by the Ministry of Justice and the SE "NAIS". Together with partners, we will make the system even more reliable, and after updates, notaries will continue testing," the Ministry of Digital Transformation informs.

        Addition

        The Notary Chamber of Ukraine announced today, September 18, that a data leak of Ukrainians occurred during the testing of "e-Notary".

        Anna Murashko

        SocietyPolitics
        Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
        Ukraine