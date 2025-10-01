$41.140.18
Real estate, cars, and trademarks: The Ministry of Justice wants to seize the property of former regional official Kevorkyan for the state's revenue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to seize the property of Kostiantyn Kevorkyan for the state's revenue. This includes real estate, vehicles, property rights, and money belonging to the former Kharkiv City Council deputy, who disseminates Russian propaganda.

Real estate, cars, and trademarks: The Ministry of Justice wants to seize the property of former regional official Kevorkyan for the state's revenue

The Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit to seize the property of former "Party of Regions" MP Kostiantyn Kevorkyan for the benefit of the state. This includes real estate, vehicles, property rights, and money, UNN reports.

On September 30, 2025, the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court against Kostiantyn Ervantovych Kevorkyan to apply sanctions against him, as provided for in paragraph 1-1 of part 1 of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions".

- the report says.

Details

According to the agency, Kostiantyn Ervantovych Kevorkyan is a former deputy of the Kharkiv City Council of the VI convocation from the "Party of Regions", who is currently a columnist for the Russian propaganda publication "Ukraina.ru", the head of the "Ukraina.ru" channels in the "Telegram" messenger, and the author of a number of anti-Ukrainian books.

In his articles, Kevorkyan K.E. disseminates Russian propaganda narratives aimed at justifying and legitimizing armed aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of its territories, denying Ukraine's self-determination, supporting Russia's policy of non-recognition of the Ukrainian people's right to self-identification and self-determination, and distorting the perception of the Ukrainian people's identity and their aspirations for independence, which is realized through the dissemination of false ideologies based on knowingly false and manipulative identification of Ukrainian patriotism with "Nazism."

In addition, an interview with Kevorkyan K.E., in which he spreads anti-Ukrainian propaganda, is posted on the "Youtube" video hosting website. 

Addendum

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has claimed for seizure property that is directly and indirectly owned by Kevorkyan K.V., namely:

- 5 real estate objects;

- 2 vehicles;

- Property rights to 2 trademarks;

- cash in the amount equivalent to over 26,000 hryvnias;

- 15% share in the authorized capital of the limited liability company "PERSHOSTOLYCHNE";

- 60% share in the authorized capital of the limited liability company "SALES DEPARTMENT "HK";

- 60% share in the authorized capital of the limited liability company "PUBLISHING HOUSE "HK";

- 30% share in the authorized capital of the limited liability company "HARPOL";

- 100% share in the authorized capital of the limited liability company "PUBLISHING HOUSE HK";

- 60% share in the authorized capital of the limited liability company "MAIN PUBLISHING HOUSE HK".

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Ukraine