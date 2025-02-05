Company, land plots, apartments, money: assets of Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard seized for state revenue

The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Vyacheslav Zanevsky, a former bodyguard of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, and recovered his assets to the state. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice, according to UNN.

On February 5, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Viacheslav Zanevsky for sanctions. The following assets of Zanevsky were confiscated to the state: 100 % of the authorized capital of AMSTEL-SKI LLC, 5 objects of intellectual property rights, 12 land plots, 2 apartments, 4 parking spaces, a vehicle, 10 weapons, and cash in the amount equivalent to more than UAH 300 thousand, - the statement said.

Details

According to the ministry, Vyacheslav Zanevsky is a Russian army officer, former head of Viktor Yanukovych's security detail, and the owner of 100% of the corporate rights of Amstel Ski LLC, which manages the AmstelSki hotel complex in Bukovel.

“After the start of the full-scale invasion, Zanevsky organized security measures during the construction of military and logistics infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territories that are of strategic importance to Russia, in particular, during the construction of a bridge over the Kalmius River in Mariupol, which is part of the land road from Rostov-on-Don to the temporarily occupied Crimea. In addition, Zanevsky directly assisted the Russian Armed Forces in search operations to identify Ukrainian citizens - Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, ATO participants and other patriotic Ukrainian citizens who are in the temporarily occupied territories,” the ministry added.

Recall

Ukraine is preparing to introduce criminal liability for violating and circumventing sanctions. This is a prerequisite for Ukraine's accession to the EU.