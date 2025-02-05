ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 99093 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103443 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119457 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101096 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126744 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103014 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113251 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116869 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160296 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Company, land plots, apartments, money: assets of Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard seized for state revenue

Company, land plots, apartments, money: assets of Yanukovych's ex-bodyguard seized for state revenue

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41259 views

The HACC upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice and seized Vyacheslav Zanevsky's assets for the benefit of the state. The confiscated property includes a company, 12 land plots, apartments and cash.

The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Vyacheslav Zanevsky, a former bodyguard of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, and recovered his assets to the state. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice, according to UNN.

On February 5, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Viacheslav Zanevsky for sanctions. The following assets of Zanevsky were confiscated to the state: 100 % of the authorized capital of AMSTEL-SKI LLC, 5 objects of intellectual property rights, 12 land plots, 2 apartments, 4 parking spaces, a vehicle, 10 weapons, and cash in the amount equivalent to more than UAH 300 thousand,

- the statement said.

Details

According to the ministry, Vyacheslav Zanevsky is a Russian army officer, former head of Viktor Yanukovych's security detail, and the owner of 100% of the corporate rights of Amstel Ski LLC, which manages the AmstelSki hotel complex in Bukovel.

“After the start of the full-scale invasion, Zanevsky organized security measures during the construction of military and logistics infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territories that are of strategic importance to Russia, in particular, during the construction of a bridge over the Kalmius River in Mariupol, which is part of the land road from Rostov-on-Don to the temporarily occupied Crimea. In addition, Zanevsky directly assisted the Russian Armed Forces in search operations to identify Ukrainian citizens - Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, ATO participants and other patriotic Ukrainian citizens who are in the temporarily occupied territories,” the ministry added.

Recall

Ukraine is preparing to introduce criminal liability for violating and circumventing sanctions. This is a prerequisite for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol

Contact us about advertising