Instead of OASK: Rada approved the creation of two new specialized courts

The Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 13302 on the creation of two new courts - the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Appellate Administrative Court, which are to replace the Kyiv District Administrative Court (KDAC), MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The Rada adopted No. 13302 on the establishment of Specialized District and Appellate Administrative Courts in Kyiv with jurisdiction over the entire country. In total - 239 - Zheleznyak wrote.

It is expected that the Specialized District Administrative Court (SDAC) will consider administrative cases in the first instance. And the Specialized Appellate Administrative Court (SAAC) will consider appeals against the decisions of the SDAC.

Both courts will be located in Kyiv, but their jurisdiction will cover the entire territory of Ukraine.

Addition

As reported by the Ministry of Justice, the new Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appellate Administrative Court will replace the scandalous Kyiv District Administrative Court (KDAC).

The Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Appellate Administrative Court, as indicated by the Ministry of Justice, will consider cases against central level bodies: the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, the NBU, ministries and other central executive bodies. Also, appeals against the results of competitions for positions of heads of anti-corruption bodies (NABU, SAP, NACP, ARMA, BEB). Consideration of cases regarding the results of NABU and SAP audits.