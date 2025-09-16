Instead of OASK: Rada approved the creation of two new specialized courts

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
10:17 AM • 2256 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 5058 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 4732 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 10636 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 14458 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 11948 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 24011 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 22523 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 56451 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 66166 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.9m/s
30%
752mm
Popular news
One person killed and four wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Kharkiv regionSeptember 16, 12:54 AM • 6248 views
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warningSeptember 16, 02:28 AM • 12293 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki06:42 AM • 3938 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 14194 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 19019 views
Publications
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 5064 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 10639 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 14459 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 24012 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 32414 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Olena Sosedka
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 38834 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 38519 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 43601 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 49150 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 99104 views
Actual
BM-30 Smerch
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The New York Times
Truth Social

Instead of OASK: Rada approved the creation of two new specialized courts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 13302 on the creation of Specialized District and Appellate Administrative Courts instead of OASK. The new courts will hear cases against central government bodies and appeals against competitions for positions of heads of anti-corruption bodies.

Instead of OASK: Rada approved the creation of two new specialized courts

The Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 13302 on the creation of two new courts - the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Appellate Administrative Court, which are to replace the Kyiv District Administrative Court (KDAC), MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

The Rada adopted No. 13302 on the establishment of Specialized District and Appellate Administrative Courts in Kyiv with jurisdiction over the entire country. In total - 239

- Zheleznyak wrote.

It is expected that the Specialized District Administrative Court (SDAC) will consider administrative cases in the first instance. And the Specialized Appellate Administrative Court (SAAC) will consider appeals against the decisions of the SDAC.

Both courts will be located in Kyiv, but their jurisdiction will cover the entire territory of Ukraine.

Addition

As reported by the Ministry of Justice, the new Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appellate Administrative Court will replace the scandalous Kyiv District Administrative Court (KDAC).

The Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Appellate Administrative Court, as indicated by the Ministry of Justice, will consider cases against central level bodies: the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, the NBU, ministries and other central executive bodies. Also, appeals against the results of competitions for positions of heads of anti-corruption bodies (NABU, SAP, NACP, ARMA, BEB). Consideration of cases regarding the results of NABU and SAP audits.

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Kyiv