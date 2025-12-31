$42.390.17
Volunteer registration simplified, online data access opened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

In Ukraine, volunteer registration has been simplified, and it is now possible to obtain extracts from the Register electronically. These changes are stipulated by the order of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine dated 25.09.2025 No. 494.

Volunteer registration simplified, online data access opened

The application for inclusion in the Register of Volunteers has been simplified, and the possibility of obtaining an extract from the Register in electronic form has been introduced. This means less bureaucracy, faster document processing, and convenient online access to one's own data. This was reported by the State Tax Service, writes UNN.

Such changes are provided for by the order of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine dated September 25, 2025, No. 494. It updated the Procedure for the formation and maintenance of the Register of Volunteers of the anti-terrorist operation and/or the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense, repulse and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. The document was registered in the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on October 8, 2025, under No. 1460/44866.

- the message says.

What has changed

The form of Application No. 1-RV for inclusion or amendment to the Register of Volunteers has been simplified.  

From now on, an individual — a benefactor — does not need to specify in the application the categories of persons defined by sub-paragraphs "a" and "c" of sub-paragraph 165.1.54 of paragraph 165.1 of Article 165 of the Tax Code of Ukraine, in whose favor charitable assistance is provided.

This means fewer formalities and faster submission of documents.

Electronic extract from the Register – a new opportunity

For benefactors who are already included in the Register, another convenient option has been introduced – obtaining an extract from the Register in electronic form.

Such an extract is sent by the State Tax Service in response to an electronic request from the benefactor.

In addition, the extract is automatically generated and sent in cases of:

  • inclusion of an individual in the Register;
    • making changes to volunteer data;
      • exclusion from the Register.

        How to apply

        As before, the application in form No. 1-RV (updated) can be submitted electronically using electronic communication tools, including through the Electronic Cabinet.

        Over 11,000 official volunteers and billions of hryvnias in donations recorded in Ukraine - infographic05.12.25, 09:51 • 5468 views

        Olga Rozgon

        SocietyPolitics
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        State Tax Service of Ukraine
        charity
        Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
        Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
        Ukraine