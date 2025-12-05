Over 11,000 official volunteers and billions of hryvnias in donations recorded in Ukraine - infographic

In Ukraine, 11,792 official volunteers have been counted, as well as millions of unofficial ones. This refers to those who simply "donated to banks," UNN reports, citing Opendatabot.

Details

The study was conducted on the occasion of International Volunteer Day, which is celebrated on December 5. The number of official volunteers in the country has not decreased, although this list is not being replenished as actively as before - only +11% per year.

For comparison, throughout 2024, the register grew by one and a half times. At the same time, 136 people have been excluded from the volunteer list since the beginning of the year.

On average, Ukrainians collect UAH 2.95 billion on Monobank accounts every month. In total, people have already donated UAH 32.47 billion to collections in 11 months of the current year.

The top 3 foundations - United24, "Come Back Alive" and the Prytula Foundation - collected UAH 105.9 billion. This is 37% more than in the previous three years combined:

United24 topped the ranking - UAH 77.7 billion, three times more than in 2022;

"Come Back Alive" - UAH 26.2 billion;

Prytula Foundation - UAH 1.97 billion, the amount of donations increased by a quarter over the year.

Imported as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces: a large-scale car sales scheme exposed in Lviv region