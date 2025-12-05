$42.180.02
Exclusive
07:29 AM
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
December 4, 04:56 PM
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
December 4, 12:31 PM
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Over 11,000 official volunteers and billions of hryvnias in donations recorded in Ukraine - infographic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

In Ukraine, 11,792 official volunteers have been registered, an 11% increase over the year. Ukrainians collect an average of UAH 2.95 billion monthly on Monobank accounts, and the total amount of donations over 11 months is UAH 32.47 billion.

Over 11,000 official volunteers and billions of hryvnias in donations recorded in Ukraine - infographic

In Ukraine, 11,792 official volunteers have been counted, as well as millions of unofficial ones. This refers to those who simply "donated to banks," UNN reports, citing Opendatabot.

Details

The study was conducted on the occasion of International Volunteer Day, which is celebrated on December 5. The number of official volunteers in the country has not decreased, although this list is not being replenished as actively as before - only +11% per year.

For comparison, throughout 2024, the register grew by one and a half times. At the same time, 136 people have been excluded from the volunteer list since the beginning of the year.

On average, Ukrainians collect UAH 2.95 billion on Monobank accounts every month. In total, people have already donated UAH 32.47 billion to collections in 11 months of the current year.

The top 3 foundations - United24, "Come Back Alive" and the Prytula Foundation - collected UAH 105.9 billion. This is 37% more than in the previous three years combined:

  • United24 topped the ranking - UAH 77.7 billion, three times more than in 2022;
    • "Come Back Alive" - UAH 26.2 billion;
      • Prytula Foundation - UAH 1.97 billion, the amount of donations increased by a quarter over the year.

        Imported as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces: a large-scale car sales scheme exposed in Lviv region03.12.25, 12:23 • 3240 views

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyEconomy
        War in Ukraine
        charity
        United24
        Ukraine