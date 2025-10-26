Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most

Over the past week, 3,365 new marriages were registered in Ukraine. The largest number was in the Kyiv region, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

The largest number of marriages were registered in:

• Kyiv city — 828;

• Dnipropetrovsk region — 668;

• Lviv region — 390;

• Odesa region — 140;

• Kyiv region — 132.

Addition

