The "eRecovery" service will be temporarily unavailable in Diia
Kyiv • UNN
The eRecovery service will be temporarily unavailable on the Diia portal and application from 8:00 PM on September 13 to 8:00 AM on September 15, 2025. This is due to technical maintenance work on the state registers of the Ministry of Justice, carried out by the State Enterprise "NAIS".
The "eRecovery" service will be temporarily unavailable on the portal and in the "Diia" application due to technical work on maintaining state registers. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, writes UNN.
From 20:00 on 13.09.2025 to 08:00 on 15.09.2025, SE "NAIS" will carry out technical work on maintaining the state registers of the Ministry of Justice
The Ministry of Development noted that since the data from these registers are used for property right checks, the eRecovery service will not work on the portal and in the Diia application during the technical work.
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers expanded the eRecovery program to IDPs who lost their homes in the occupied territories. Assistance up to UAH 2 million is available to combatants and people with disabilities due to the war.