The "eRecovery" service will be temporarily unavailable in Diia

The "eRecovery" service will be temporarily unavailable on the portal and in the "Diia" application due to technical work on maintaining state registers. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, writes UNN.

From 20:00 on 13.09.2025 to 08:00 on 15.09.2025, SE "NAIS" will carry out technical work on maintaining the state registers of the Ministry of Justice - the message says.

The Ministry of Development noted that since the data from these registers are used for property right checks, the eRecovery service will not work on the portal and in the Diia application during the technical work.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers expanded the eRecovery program to IDPs who lost their homes in the occupied territories. Assistance up to UAH 2 million is available to combatants and people with disabilities due to the war.