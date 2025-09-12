$41.310.10
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 10911 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 20723 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 20647 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 19454 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 30435 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 19138 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17113 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 40096 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40670 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
The "eRecovery" service will be temporarily unavailable in Diia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The eRecovery service will be temporarily unavailable on the Diia portal and application from 8:00 PM on September 13 to 8:00 AM on September 15, 2025. This is due to technical maintenance work on the state registers of the Ministry of Justice, carried out by the State Enterprise "NAIS".

The "eRecovery" service will be temporarily unavailable in Diia

The "eRecovery" service will be temporarily unavailable on the portal and in the "Diia" application due to technical work on maintaining state registers. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, writes UNN.

From 20:00 on 13.09.2025 to 08:00 on 15.09.2025, SE "NAIS" will carry out technical work on maintaining the state registers of the Ministry of Justice

- the message says.

The Ministry of Development noted that since the data from these registers are used for property right checks, the eRecovery service will not work on the portal and in the Diia application during the technical work.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers expanded the eRecovery program to IDPs who lost their homes in the occupied territories. Assistance up to UAH 2 million is available to combatants and people with disabilities due to the war.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyTechnologies
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine