SAP demands recognition of MP's assets worth over UAH 8 million as unsubstantiated

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recognize as unfounded assets worth over 8 million hryvnias, which were registered to a number of individuals and legal entities associated with a People's Deputy of Ukraine. This was reported by the SAP press service, according to UNN.

Details

It was established that during 2020-2021, unofficial drivers of the people's deputy and a private company associated with him acquired three luxury cars for private ownership: a "Toyota Land Cruiser 200" (2020 model year), a "BMW 730LD" (2020 model year), and a "BMW X5" (2020 model year), with a total value of over 8.6 million hryvnias.

"After purchasing these assets, the official used them. He even obtained permission to enter the territory of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. However, after analyzing the income and expenses of the government representative and his family members, it was established that it was impossible to acquire these vehicles through legal income. Given this, the SAP prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the court to recognize the specified vehicles as unfounded assets and to recover their value as state revenue," the SAP added.

Recall

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court confirmed the legality of the HACC's decision, which recovered the value of the car of the head of the South-Eastern Interregional Department for the Execution of Criminal Penalties of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine as state revenue. The value of the car is estimated at over 3 million hryvnias.