SAP demands recognition of MP's assets worth over UAH 8 million as unsubstantiated

Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Popular news
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General Staff
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed video
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complications
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
SAP demands recognition of MP's assets worth over UAH 8 million as unsubstantiated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to recognize assets worth over UAH 8 million as unsubstantiated. These assets, registered to related parties, include three luxury cars used by the Member of Parliament.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recognize as unfounded assets worth over 8 million hryvnias, which were registered to a number of individuals and legal entities associated with a People's Deputy of Ukraine. This was reported by the SAP press service, according to UNN.

Details

The SAP prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recognize as unfounded assets that were registered to a number of individuals and legal entities associated with a People's Deputy of Ukraine.

- the statement says.

It was established that during 2020-2021, unofficial drivers of the people's deputy and a private company associated with him acquired three luxury cars for private ownership: a "Toyota Land Cruiser 200" (2020 model year), a "BMW 730LD" (2020 model year), and a "BMW X5" (2020 model year), with a total value of over 8.6 million hryvnias.

"After purchasing these assets, the official used them. He even obtained permission to enter the territory of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. However, after analyzing the income and expenses of the government representative and his family members, it was established that it was impossible to acquire these vehicles through legal income. Given this, the SAP prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the court to recognize the specified vehicles as unfounded assets and to recover their value as state revenue," the SAP added.

Recall

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court confirmed the legality of the HACC's decision, which recovered the value of the car of the head of the South-Eastern Interregional Department for the Execution of Criminal Penalties of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine as state revenue. The value of the car is estimated at over 3 million hryvnias.

