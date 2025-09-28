In the capital, among the victims are a teenage girl, a nurse, and a patient of the Institute of Cardiology, also over 70 injured in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs

More than 70 people were injured across Ukraine due to the enemy's night attack. Rescuers were also injured due to a structural collapse incident. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, more than 1,500 specialists are working in 11 regions of Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack on the night of September 28, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported data on the victims of the Rashist attack on Kyiv:

(In Kyiv) Four people died. Among them is a 12-year-old girl who was crushed by a concrete slab. A nurse and a patient died at the Institute of Cardiology. Another person was found dead at the site of the strike on civilian infrastructure. - said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

The scope of the consequences and the work carried out by rescue specialists and relevant services are also indicated:

more than 1,500 rescuers and police officers are involved in eliminating the consequences in 11 regions;

In Kyiv, work is underway at 8 locations, Klymenko noted.

according to official data, more than 70 people have been injured across Ukraine so far.

In some locations, the enemy strike damaged entire neighborhoods. - writes the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A structural collapse also occurred during the liquidation work - two rescuers were injured. They are receiving medical assistance.

In Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Odesa regions, the State Emergency Service has already extinguished all fires.

Separate information regarding the situation in Zaporizhzhia - at least 30 residents of a high-rise building were injured there, including three children.

In total, more than 100 civilian objects were damaged as a result of Russian strikes. - the report states.

Addition

Police investigators are carefully documenting evidence of Russia's war crime and working with victims: they have already received more than 700 applications from citizens about damaged or destroyed property. The number of appeals is constantly growing.

Recall

During the night attack, the Russians struck several districts of the capital. In the Solomianskyi district, a 12-year-old girl died and three more people in different locations.

