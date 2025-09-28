In the capital, among the victims are a teenage girl, a nurse, and a patient of the Institute of Cardiology, also over 70 injured in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 4098 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 8732 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
07:36 AM • 10002 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 14326 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 42823 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 63369 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 77843 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 129258 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 54545 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 46790 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capitalSeptember 28, 12:37 AM • 15865 views
Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov regionSeptember 28, 01:02 AM • 18532 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense working on enemy dronesSeptember 28, 01:39 AM • 27001 views
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is knownSeptember 28, 03:02 AM • 20371 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to a massive Russian attack on the territory of UkraineSeptember 28, 03:32 AM • 7622 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 37149 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 129255 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 54048 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 64367 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 65262 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 18337 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 77842 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 40437 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 45429 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 47289 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Tu-95

In the capital, among the victims are a teenage girl, a nurse, and a patient of the Institute of Cardiology, also over 70 injured in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

As a result of the night attack by the occupiers in Kyiv, four people died, including a 12-year-old girl, a nurse, and a patient of the Institute of Cardiology. Throughout Ukraine, over 70 people were injured, and two rescuers were also injured during the aftermath liquidation.

In the capital, among the victims are a teenage girl, a nurse, and a patient of the Institute of Cardiology, also over 70 injured in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs

More than 70 people were injured across Ukraine due to the enemy's night attack. Rescuers were also injured due to a structural collapse incident. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, more than 1,500 specialists are working in 11 regions of Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack on the night of September 28, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported data on the victims of the Rashist attack on Kyiv:

(In Kyiv) Four people died. Among them is a 12-year-old girl who was crushed by a concrete slab. A nurse and a patient died at the Institute of Cardiology. Another person was found dead at the site of the strike on civilian infrastructure.

- said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

The scope of the consequences and the work carried out by rescue specialists and relevant services are also indicated:

  • more than 1,500 rescuers and police officers are involved in eliminating the consequences in 11 regions;
    • In Kyiv, work is underway at 8 locations, Klymenko noted.

      according to official data, more than 70 people have been injured across Ukraine so far.

      In some locations, the enemy strike damaged entire neighborhoods.

      - writes the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

      A structural collapse also occurred during the liquidation work - two rescuers were injured. They are receiving medical assistance.

      In Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Odesa regions, the State Emergency Service has already extinguished all fires.

      Separate information regarding the situation in Zaporizhzhia - at least 30 residents of a high-rise building were injured there, including three children.

      In total, more than 100 civilian objects were damaged as a result of Russian strikes.

      - the report states.

      Addition

      Police investigators are carefully documenting evidence of Russia's war crime and working with victims: they have already received more than 700 applications from citizens about damaged or destroyed property. The number of appeals is constantly growing.

      Recall

      During the night attack, the Russians struck several districts of the capital. In the Solomianskyi district, a 12-year-old girl died and three more people in different locations.

      Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy28.09.25, 10:36 • 10011 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyWar in Ukraine
      Mykolaiv Oblast
      Sumy Oblast
      Odesa Oblast
      Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
      State Emergency Service of Ukraine
      Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
      Chernihiv Oblast
      Ihor Klymenko
      Ukraine
      Zaporizhzhia
      Kyiv