Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy

For over 12 hours, Russia attacked Ukrainian cities, launching almost 500 attack drones and over 40 missiles, including "Kinzhal" hypersonic missiles. The main targets were Kyiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Odesa regions. In Kyiv, four people died, including a 12-year-old girl, and at least 40 people were injured.

This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called for increased pressure on Moscow, writes UNN.

Details

Brutal strikes, deliberate and targeted terror against ordinary cities – almost 500 attack drones and over 40 missiles, including "Kinzhal" hypersonic missiles. In the morning, Russian-Iranian "Shaheds" were again in our sky. The main directions of the enemy attack were Kyiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Odesa regions. As a result of the shelling, the building of the Institute of Cardiology in the capital was damaged. As of now, four people are known to have died in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. My condolences to all relatives and friends. In total, at least 40 people are known to have been injured in Ukraine, including children - the post reads.

The President emphasized that this attack took place virtually at the end of the UN General Assembly week, and that "this is how Russia declares its real position."

Moscow wants to continue fighting and killing and deserves only the harshest pressure from the world. The Kremlin benefits from continuing this war and terror as long as it has funds from energy and a shadow fleet. We will continue to strike back to deprive Russia of these opportunities to earn and force it into diplomacy - Zelenskyy emphasized.

He called on countries to completely abandon Russian imports to increase pressure on the Russian Federation and support Trump's efforts.

Recall

On the night of September 28, Kyiv was subjected to a new attack. Two people were injured in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, where debris damaged residential and non-residential buildings. The occupiers also carried out another attack on Zaporizhzhia. The city was under attack by UAVs and "Kalibr" missiles. Explosions also occurred in the Khmelnytskyi region. Russian drones caused a fire at an enterprise and damaged the roof of a private house in the Odesa region.