$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 802 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
07:36 AM • 5200 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12486 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 41355 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 62595 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 76739 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 127770 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 54286 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 46446 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 40168 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in Santa Barbara: who among the stars was at the weddingPhotoSeptember 27, 11:41 PM • 13818 views
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capitalSeptember 28, 12:37 AM • 14298 views
Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov regionSeptember 28, 01:02 AM • 16943 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense working on enemy dronesSeptember 28, 01:39 AM • 24916 views
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known03:02 AM • 18611 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 35798 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 127770 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 52920 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 63300 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 64219 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Maia Sandu
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 17582 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 76739 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 39823 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 44852 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 46734 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Tu-95

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5226 views

Russia launched a massive 12-hour attack on Ukraine, firing nearly 500 drones and over 40 missiles. Four people died in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy

For over 12 hours, Russia attacked Ukrainian cities, launching almost 500 attack drones and over 40 missiles, including "Kinzhal" hypersonic missiles. The main targets were Kyiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Odesa regions. In Kyiv, four people died, including a 12-year-old girl, and at least 40 people were injured.

This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called for increased pressure on Moscow, writes UNN.

Details

Brutal strikes, deliberate and targeted terror against ordinary cities – almost 500 attack drones and over 40 missiles, including "Kinzhal" hypersonic missiles. In the morning, Russian-Iranian "Shaheds" were again in our sky. The main directions of the enemy attack were Kyiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Odesa regions. As a result of the shelling, the building of the Institute of Cardiology in the capital was damaged. As of now, four people are known to have died in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. My condolences to all relatives and friends. In total, at least 40 people are known to have been injured in Ukraine, including children

- the post reads. 

The President emphasized that this attack took place virtually at the end of the UN General Assembly week, and that "this is how Russia declares its real position."

Moscow wants to continue fighting and killing and deserves only the harshest pressure from the world. The Kremlin benefits from continuing this war and terror as long as it has funds from energy and a shadow fleet. We will continue to strike back to deprive Russia of these opportunities to earn and force it into diplomacy

- Zelenskyy emphasized. 

He called on countries to completely abandon Russian imports to increase pressure on the Russian Federation and support Trump's efforts. 

Recall

On the night of September 28, Kyiv was subjected to a new attack. Two people were injured in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, where debris damaged residential and non-residential buildings.  The occupiers also carried out another attack on Zaporizhzhia. The city was under attack by UAVs and "Kalibr" missiles.  Explosions also occurred in the Khmelnytskyi region.  Russian drones caused a fire at an enterprise and damaged the roof of a private house in the Odesa region

Alona Utkina

War in UkrainePolitics
United Nations General Assembly
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Odesa Oblast
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv