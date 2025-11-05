Russia struck State Emergency Service rescuers over 60 times in 3 months – Interior Minister Klymenko

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that over the past three months, Russians have carried out more than 60 targeted attacks on State Emergency Service units, resulting in the death of five and injury of more than 30 Ukrainian rescuers. The minister wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that Russian troops systematically shell those who save the lives of civilians.

Russia has struck State Emergency Service units more than 60 times over the past three months. As a result of these insidious shellings, 5 rescuers were killed and more than 30 were wounded – Klymenko reported.

According to him, on November 5, Russian troops again deliberately attacked rescuers in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, in the village of Prymorske, the occupiers deliberately attacked a State Emergency Service service vehicle with an FPV drone. Four rescuers sustained injuries of varying severity. They are being provided with medical assistance – the minister noted.

The enemy also launched an airstrike on the territory of a fire station in Kramatorsk – the building, training tower, and more than ten units of special equipment were damaged.

Russia launches cynical attacks on people who save others every day. On equipment that helps in rescue – Klymenko emphasized.

The minister assured that all injured rescuers are receiving the necessary assistance, and the consequences of the shelling are being eliminated.

