06:18 PM • 3668 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 11187 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 13891 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 20532 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 26767 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 21549 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21822 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 30750 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22656 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21514 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Russia struck State Emergency Service rescuers over 60 times in 3 months – Interior Minister Klymenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

Interior Minister Klymenko reported that over the past three months, Russians have carried out more than 60 targeted attacks on State Emergency Service units. As a result of these shellings, five Ukrainian rescuers were killed and over 30 were injured.

Russia struck State Emergency Service rescuers over 60 times in 3 months – Interior Minister Klymenko

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that over the past three months, Russians have carried out more than 60 targeted attacks on State Emergency Service units, resulting in the death of five and injury of more than 30 Ukrainian rescuers. The minister wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that Russian troops systematically shell those who save the lives of civilians.

Russia has struck State Emergency Service units more than 60 times over the past three months. As a result of these insidious shellings, 5 rescuers were killed and more than 30 were wounded 

– Klymenko reported.

According to him, on November 5, Russian troops again deliberately attacked rescuers in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, in the village of Prymorske, the occupiers deliberately attacked a State Emergency Service service vehicle with an FPV drone. Four rescuers sustained injuries of varying severity. They are being provided with medical assistance 

– the minister noted.

The enemy also launched an airstrike on the territory of a fire station in Kramatorsk – the building, training tower, and more than ten units of special equipment were damaged.

Russia launches cynical attacks on people who save others every day. On equipment that helps in rescue 

– Klymenko emphasized.

The minister assured that all injured rescuers are receiving the necessary assistance, and the consequences of the shelling are being eliminated.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kherson