Occupiers attacked a fire truck in Kherson after artillery shelling

Russian occupiers continue their terror and deliberately target rescuers. Today afternoon, after another artillery shelling of Kherson, a one-story residential building caught fire in one of the city's districts. A State Emergency Service unit arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire. While performing their duties, the Russians cynically attacked a fire truck with an attack drone. - the report says.

The State Emergency Service noted that none of the rescuers were injured.

