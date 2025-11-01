Occupiers attacked a fire truck in Kherson after artillery shelling

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:21 PM • 7222 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
02:06 PM • 12425 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 23190 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 42728 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 41284 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 36968 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 50961 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 41974 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 36841 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36305 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Trump does not rule out underground nuclear weapons tests in the USNovember 1, 06:29 AM • 6244 views
Russia committed 20 violations of European airspace in October - CPDNovember 1, 06:49 AM • 9448 views
The GUR struck Russia's military infrastructure: three lines of a strategic oil product pipeline near Moscow were destroyedVideoNovember 1, 07:48 AM • 7278 views
EU creates new system for rapid deployment of troops and equipment - CPDNovember 1, 09:07 AM • 13725 views
New Moldovan government led by Alexandru Munteanu sworn in 11:02 AM • 11493 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 42728 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 41284 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 61745 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 60047 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 52194 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Pokrovsk
United States
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideo01:37 PM • 4380 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 23190 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 61745 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 40386 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 48878 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Gold
Social network
Film

Occupiers attacked a fire truck in Kherson after artillery shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

In Kherson, a residential building caught fire after artillery shelling. During the extinguishing, the Russians attacked a fire truck with a drone; rescuers were not injured.

Occupiers attacked a fire truck in Kherson after artillery shelling

On Saturday afternoon, after another artillery shelling of Kherson, a one-story residential building caught fire in one of the city's districts, where State Emergency Service rescuers arrived. While performing their duties, the Russians attacked a fire truck with an attack drone; the rescuers were not injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Russian occupiers continue their terror and deliberately target rescuers. Today afternoon, after another artillery shelling of Kherson, a one-story residential building caught fire in one of the city's districts. A State Emergency Service unit arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire. While performing their duties, the Russians cynically attacked a fire truck with an attack drone.

- the report says.

The State Emergency Service noted that none of the rescuers were injured.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv, the number of injured increased to 19, including a 9-year-old girl.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Kherson